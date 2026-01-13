OffDeal Advises 1Source in Acquisition by Vision Graphics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OffDeal, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to 1Source in its acquisition by Vision Graphics , LLC, a portfolio company of Banner Capital Management, LLC.1Source, based in Novi, Michigan, is a full-service digital, print, and signage company delivering custom visual communication solutions across the Midwest. Founder and CEO Amit Soman will continue to lead the business and remain a shareholder in the combined organization.Financial terms were not disclosed.About Banner Capital Management, LLCBanner Capital Management, LLC is a private equity firm that provides partnership capital to founder-led and family-owned businesses. Banner focuses on supporting long-term growth through strategic investment, operational support, and collaborative partnerships.About Vision Graphics, LLCFounded in 1966 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Vision Graphics, LLC provides comprehensive print and visual communications solutions, including large-format graphics, signage, branded environments, and commercial print services. Vision Graphics serves clients nationwide and continues to expand through strategic growth initiatives supported by Banner Capital Management.About OffDeal, Inc.OffDeal, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled investment bank specializing in M&A advisory for businesses with $1-20M in EBITDA. Leveraging proprietary AI tools and expert in-house bankers, OffDeal streamlines the sale process, connecting business owners with qualified buyers to maximize value and achieve successful outcomes.Ori EldarovOffDeal+1 646-480-9906ori@offdeal.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.