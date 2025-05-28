OffDeal Advises Rocky Mountain Heating and Cooling on Sale to Acrux Capital

OffDeal advises HVAC, Rocky Mountain Heating & Cooling in successful acquisition by Acrux Capital.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrux Capital has successfully acquired Rocky Mountain Heating and Cooling , a prominent HVAC service provider based in Bozeman, Montana, in a transaction facilitated by OffDeal, Inc. Rocky Mountain Heating and Cooling has established a strong reputation in the Bozeman area since its inception in 2016, specializing in residential HVAC services including retrofits, maintenance, and repair. The company is known for its dedicated team and commitment to quality customer service."We are incredibly excited about this new chapter and the opportunities it brings for our team and customers," said Sheldon Young, who will continue as President of Rocky Mountain Heating and Cooling. "Partnering with Acrux Capital, who recognize our potential and dedication, sets us on a strong path for future growth and scalability." This collaboration ensures a bright future for the company and its valued customers."Rocky Mountain Heating and Cooling has a solid foundation, a loyal customer base, and tremendous potential," stated Alex Neill, Managing Partner at Acrux Capital. "We are enthusiastic about partnering with Sheldon and his team to build upon their success and further enhance their service offerings in the Bozeman area." This acquisition aligns perfectly with Acrux Capital's strategy of investing in promising local businesses.OffDeal, Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Rocky Mountain Heating and Cooling in this transaction.About Acrux CapitalAcrux Capital is an investment firm focused on acquiring and partnering with well-established small to medium-sized businesses. The firm provides capital and strategic support to foster growth, operational excellence, and long-term value for its portfolio companies and their communities.About Rocky Mountain Heating and CoolingRocky Mountain Heating and Cooling is a trusted provider of residential HVAC services, including installation, maintenance, and repair, serving the Bozeman, Montana community. The company is committed to delivering high-quality workmanship and ensuring customer satisfaction.About OffDeal, Inc.OffDeal, Inc. is a tech-enabled investment bank specializing in M&A advisory for small to medium-sized businesses. Leveraging proprietary technology and deep market expertise, OffDeal streamlines the sale process, connecting business owners with qualified buyers to achieve optimal outcomes.

