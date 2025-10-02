Coast and OffDeal Launch AI-Powered Business Valuation Tool for Fleet Businesses

Coast and OffDeal partner to give fleet business owners a free, instant AI-powered valuation of their company on Coast's platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OffDeal’s AI-powered Business Valuation Tool is now available on Coast’s platform. Coast is a financial platform for companies operating vehicle fleets. This integration will allow business owners in the trade and service industries who visit Coast’s website to receive an instant valuation, helping them understand the worth of their company in today's market.Powered by OffDeal, this integration allows owners to receive a comprehensive valuation by simply entering key metrics, including a unique "fleet-size" parameter specifically designed for vehicle fleet businesses. The tool instantly provides business owners with valuable insights such as comparable deal data, key valuation drivers (both positive and negative), and a detailed valuation without having to leave the Coast platform. This gives business owners immediate, free insights to help optimize their finances.Understanding your company's value is the first step toward making strategic decisions, and Coast is excited to empower business owners with this information directly. OffDeal’s technology was purpose-built to give business owners in sectors like HVAC, plumbing, construction, landscaping, and other trade businesses a clear, data-driven picture of their company's worth. Having it featured on Coast’s website puts it directly in the hands of the entrepreneurs who can benefit from it the most, right when they are managing their fleet's finances.To access the free Business Valuation Tool, please visit https://coastpay.com/lp/valuation/ About OffDeal:OffDeal is the world's first AI-powered investment bank helping small business owners exit at premium prices. Unlike traditional Wall Street firms that only work for billion-dollar deals, OffDeal was purpose-built for small to medium-sized businesses that power America. OffDeal’s expert investment bankers use proprietary AI technology to guide owners through a streamlined sale process, connecting them with hundreds of qualified strategic and private equity buyers to secure the best possible outcome. OffDeal is founded and built by a team of investment bankers and technologists with a mission of helping millions of small business owners realize the full value of their life's work. Visit offdeal.io for more information.About Coast:Coast is re-imagining the trillion-dollar US B2B card payments infrastructure, with a focus on the country's 500,000 commercial fleets, 40 million commercial vehicles, and many million commercial drivers. Drivers, fleets, and the merchants that serve them all increasingly demand modern digital payments experiences and affordable and transparent financial services products. Coast's mission is to deliver them at a transformational scale and to improve working lives in one of the country's biggest industry sectors. Coast is founded and led by Daniel Simon, who previously co-founded digital payments platform Bread, which was acquired by Alliance Data Systems for more than $500 million in 2020. For more information, visit coastpay.com.

