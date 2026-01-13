Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,427 in the last 365 days.

Ninth Circuit: Class Certification Stands in Case Over Nestlé’s ‘Sustainability’ Labels

A divided panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday that a District Court judge did not err in granting a motion for class certification in an action asserting that Nestlé USA Inc. used deceptive practices, in violation of California law, by labeling its chocolate products as “sustainably” or “responsibly” sourced when they were purportedly produced using child labor and deforestation practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ninth Circuit: Class Certification Stands in Case Over Nestlé’s ‘Sustainability’ Labels

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.