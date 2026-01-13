Ninth Circuit: Class Certification Stands in Case Over Nestlé’s ‘Sustainability’ Labels

A divided panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday that a District Court judge did not err in granting a motion for class certification in an action asserting that Nestlé USA Inc. used deceptive practices, in violation of California law, by labeling its chocolate products as “sustainably” or “responsibly” sourced when they were purportedly produced using child labor and deforestation practices.

