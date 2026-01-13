Villa at Traverse Point, part of Villa Healthcare, celebrates 5-star overall recognition by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Villa at Traverse Point Exterior

Villa at Traverse Point earns CMS 5-Star Overall Rating, recognizing excellence in quality, staffing, and clinical outcomes.

These ratings reflect the dedication of our teams and their continued focus on delivering better care. We’re proud of their work and the standards they strive to uphold.” — Josh Baumol, COO

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa at Traverse Point, a skilled nursing and post-acute care center operated by Villa Healthcare, has earned a 5-Star Overall Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the highest distinction awarded under the agency’s Five-Star Quality Rating System.The CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System evaluates skilled nursing facilities based on health inspections, staffing levels, and quality measures, offering residents and families an independent and trusted assessment of care quality.“These ratings reflect the dedication of our teams and their continued focus on delivering better care. We’re proud of their work and the standards they strive to uphold,” said Josh Baumol, Chief Operating Officer of Villa Healthcare.Villa at Traverse Point’s care team focuses on clinical consistency, collaboration, and resident-centered support to help individuals recover, regain independence, and feel confident throughout their care experience.“Strong nursing leadership and engaged caregivers play an important role in supporting quality outcomes,” said Cristina Papillo, Chief Nursing Officer. “This recognition reflects the professionalism and commitment our clinicians bring to resident care every day.”“Recognition like this reinforces our belief that when we stay grounded in our purpose, quality follows,” added Christa Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer. “We make people better through care, through culture, and through a continued focus on doing the right thing.”Villa at Traverse Point is part of Villa Healthcare’s network of skilled nursing and post-acute care centers located throughout Michigan and Ohio.For more information, visit www.villahc.com About Villa HealthcareVilla Healthcare is a healthcare management organization that supports a network of skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, and long-term care centers throughout Michigan and Ohio. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Villa Healthcare is guided by its purpose, We Make People Better, and supports its centers through clinical leadership, operational resources, and a focus on continuous improvement. Through this approach, Villa Healthcare helps foster environments that support better experiences for residents, families, and team members every day.

