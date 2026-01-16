St. Joseph’s, a Villa Center, Earns CMS 5-Star Overall Rating

St. Joseph's a Villa Center, part of Villa Healthcare, celebrates 5-star overall recognition by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Joseph’s, a Villa Center, has earned a 5-Star Overall Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), recognizing the center’s performance across health inspections, staffing levels, and quality measures.The CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System provides residents and families with a standardized, independent evaluation of nursing home care nationwide, with a 5-Star Overall Rating representing the highest level of recognition.“This rating reflects the dedication of our teams and their continued focus on delivering better care,” said Josh Baumol, Chief Operating Officer of Villa Healthcare. “We’re proud of the work happening at St. Joseph’s and the standards the team strives to uphold.”St. Joseph’s care team supports residents through individualized clinical care, rehabilitation services, and a focus on safety, dignity, and comfort throughout the care journey.“Consistency, teamwork, and strong clinical leadership are key drivers of quality outcomes,” said Cristina Papillo, Chief Nursing Officer. “This recognition highlights the commitment our nurses and caregivers bring to their work each day.”“Recognition like this reinforces our purpose as an organization,” added Christa Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer. “We make people better by staying focused on care, culture, and doing the right thing.”St. Joseph’s is part of Villa Healthcare’s network of skilled nursing and post-acute care centers located across Michigan and Ohio.For more information, visit www.villahc.com About Villa HealthcareVilla Healthcare is a healthcare management organization that supports a network of skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, and long-term care centers throughout Michigan and Ohio. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Villa Healthcare is guided by its purpose, We Make People Better, and supports its centers through clinical leadership, operational resources, and a focus on continuous improvement. Through this approach, Villa Healthcare helps foster environments that support better experiences for residents, families, and team members every day.

