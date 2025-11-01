Villa Healthcare Expands Michigan Presence with Three New Communities

Villa Welcomes Three New Locations Villa Introduces Three New Locations

Villa Healthcare welcomes three new Michigan communities, expanding its network and commitment to better care experiences.

Our brand continues to grow because our culture resonates. The dedication of our teams and the trust of our communities fuel everything we do — and that’s what makes Villa so special.” — Christa Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa Healthcare is proud to announce the addition of three Michigan communities to its growing network of skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers: Villa at Beecher Place in Flint, Villa at Pine Place in Clarkston, and Villa at Willow Place in Ypsilanti.Formerly operating as Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Centers, these communities officially transitioned to the Villa Healthcare Network on November 1, 2025, reflecting Villa’s efforts to create better experiences for those who live and work in its communities.“This transition strengthens our presence in Michigan and underscores Villa’s focus on supporting care teams who make a real difference every day,” said Josh Baumol, Chief Operating Officer. “Each of these communities has deep roots in its local area and a strong commitment to the people it serves — qualities that align perfectly with Villa’s culture and purpose.”With the addition of these centers, Villa continues to build a network rooted in the belief that great care begins with people who feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work. Residents and families at each community will benefit from Villa’s shared clinical expertise, leadership support, and operational resources designed to enhance both care and experience.“As we grow, our focus remains on people — those who live in our communities, those who work within them, and those who partner with us in care,” added Cristina Papillo, Chief Nursing Officer.“Our brand continues to grow because our culture resonates,” said Christa Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer. “The dedication of our teams and the trust of our communities fuel everything we do — and that’s what makes Villa so special.”About Villa HealthcareVilla Healthcare supports skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, and long-term care communities across Michigan and Ohio. The organization is known for its compassionate approach to care, innovative clinical practices, and a culture that empowers team members to deliver their best every day — because at Villa, We Make People Better.For more information, visit www.VillaHC.com

