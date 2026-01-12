Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Fire investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:26B1000337

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:

  • Vermont State Police Fire Investigators: Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais, Detective Sgt. James Wright

  • Division of Fire Safety Investigator: Assistant State Fire Marshal Jay Moody

STATION:  Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 5:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: 866 Main St., Cavendish, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont state fire investigators are crediting working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms for preventing a fire early Monday from becoming a tragedy for a man and his two young children.

At about 5:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 12, the Proctorsville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a single-family residence on Main Street. Proctorsville fire was assisted at the scene by fire departments from Chester, Ludlow, Mt. Holly, Springfield and Weathersfield. The homeowner and his two young children escaped the home without injury. 

 

The Proctorsville Fire Department notified the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and FEIU members responded to assist the fire department and investigate the origin and cause of this fire. During the investigation it was found that the homeowner was alerted to the fire by a smoke/CO alarm installed in the home. The homeowner credited the smoke alarm for his ability to get his children and himself out of the home quickly. This fire remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

 

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

 

The Vermont Department of Public Safety would like to remind all Vermont residents to test their home smoke and CO alarms and be sure they are installed per manufacturer recommendations. For more information, visit https://firesafety.vermont.gov.

 

- 30 -

