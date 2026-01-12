World Baseball Network Expands Comprehensive Coverage of the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Matt Tallarini is the Chief Correspondent for the World Baseball Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Baseball Network (WBN) proudly announces its extensive coverage plans for the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC), held from March 5–17 in Miami, Florida; Houston, Texas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Tokyo, Japan. Since its inception, WorldBaseball.com has already published 920 articles specifically on the history, highlights, and global impact of the WBC alone, solidifying its reputation as the premier source for international baseball coverage.World Baseball Network will provide comprehensive, on-site reporting from every tournament location, ensuring that fans receive real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and exclusive features. Complementing its written coverage, WBN will launch a dedicated video podcast series exclusively focused on the World Baseball Classic, delivering expert commentary, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes insights. Additionally, key moments and highlights will be shared across WBN’s social media platforms, providing fans with multiple avenues to stay connected to the action. Limited, cross-platform advertising sponsorships, surrounding WBN’s coverage available by contacting sales@worldbaseball.com.“The World Baseball Classic represents the pinnacle of international baseball competition, and our mission has always been to deliver comprehensive, engaging coverage that brings fans closer to the game they love,” said Matt Tallarini, chief correspondent and World Baseball Classic coverage lead for World Baseball Network. “With nearly a thousand WBC articles already published, our team is ready to continue that commitment throughout the 2026 tournament.”Baseball enthusiasts worldwide can access comprehensive coverage and exclusive features by visiting WorldBaseball.com and WBN’s social media platforms throughout the tournament.About World Baseball NetworkWorld Baseball Network, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), based in the United States of America, is building the largest and most diverse baseball ecosystem for fans, leagues, teams, players, and sponsors. Founded in 2022 by chief correspondent Matthew Tallarini, WBN identifies innovation areas revolutionizing baseball globally, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, the World Baseball Classic, and WBSC. “Baseball Without Borders” coverage focuses on the fastest-growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN employs an omni-media strategy encompassing the website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services, and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow WBN on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X, and YouTube.

