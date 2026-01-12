DPS Hosts U.S. Naval War College Delegation Representing More Than 40 Countries

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) proudly welcomed a delegation from the U.S. Naval War College’s Naval Command College (NCC) this week as part of the program’s nationwide outreach and executive-leadership engagement. The visit, hosted by DPS’ Leadership Development Unit (LDU), part of the Training Operations Division (TOD), brought senior military leaders representing more than 40 countries to Texas to learn from DPS organizational structure, public safety strategies and multi-agency coordination efforts.

“DPS is honored to host these distinguished leaders from around the world,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Sharing our operational practices and learning from their global perspectives strengthens our collective ability to protect the communities we serve.”

During their time in Texas, the NCC cohort engaged with four sectors of DPS — the Colonel’s Office, Training Operations Division, Homeland Security Division and Texas Rangers Division. DPS leaders provided insight into the department’s organizational structure, operational priorities and the realities of a modern multi-mission law enforcement agency. Discussions highlighted DPS’ collaborative work with municipal, state and federal partners, as well as the agency’s commitment to developing leaders who can operate effectively in complex public safety environments.

The delegation’s visit offered attendees an in-depth understanding of Texas’ unique public safety landscape, while strengthening international partnerships and expanding professional networks among senior military leaders.

About the U.S. Naval War College

Established in 1884, the U.S. Naval War College serves as the leading institution for professional military education across all U.S. services, government agencies, and international naval partners. The Naval Command College is one of its flagship programs, offering an 11-month course designed to “foster friendship and break barriers” among senior officers. Graduates receive a U.S. Naval War College diploma, with some also earning a Master of Arts in National Security & Strategic Studies.

