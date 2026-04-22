Multi-Agency Violent Crime Operation Leads to 40 Arrests in Howard County (West Texas Region)

HOWARD COUNTY – In an ongoing effort to combat violent and felonious crime, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in coordination with multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, conducted a two-day Targeted Violent Crime Operation (TVCO) on April 17 and 18 in Howard County.

Participating agencies included DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Texas Highway Patrol (THP), Big Spring Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), Martin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The operation focused on a proactive, multifaceted enforcement strategy. Officers targeted violent offenders and high-crime areas to disrupt and dismantle criminal activity. Special emphasis was placed on interdiction efforts to remove firearms from individuals prohibited from possessing or carrying weapons, including convicted felons, violent offenders, and juveniles.

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested and booked 40 individuals into the Howard County Jail on a variety of charges, including:

false identification

possession of a controlled substance

felony and misdemeanor warrants

possession of marijuana

evading arrest

unlawful carry of a weapon

unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon

Additionally, one illegal immigrant was referred to ERO and one criminal gang member was identified during this operation.

DPS remains committed to working alongside law enforcement partners to protect Texas communities and hold violent offenders accountable. These investigations highlight the critical partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to combat violent and felonious crime. If you see signs of criminal activity that requires an emergency response, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also report suspicious activity to law enforcement using iWatchTexas.

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(DPS – West Texas Region)