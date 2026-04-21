DPS Hosts Hundreds at 2026 Inspiring Women Leaders Conference

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) proudly hosted the 2026 Inspiring Women Leaders (IWL) Conference at the Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio, from April 14–16, 2026. This conference brought together 440 women from the law enforcement community from 10 states and 20 agencies for three days of professional development, collaboration and empowerment.

The IWL Conference is designed to inspire and enrich women leaders in law enforcement by recognizing the value each individual contributes to the profession. Open to both commissioned and non-commissioned personnel, the conference emphasizes the importance of every role in shaping the future of law enforcement. Through knowledge sharing and collaboration, attendees gain tools to grow professionally and personally while helping build a legacy for the next generation.

DPS was honored to welcome Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, who delivered remarks to open the conference.

“It’s an honor to be among some of the top women leaders in our state,” said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “Women bring our own strength and genius to any organization we are a part of. By standing up, speaking out, serving others, and leading others, you are creating a bigger, better Texas of tomorrow. Thank you for your selfless service, including putting yourself in harm’s way for Texans.”

The IWL Conference is held every other year. This is the third IWL Conference hosted by DPS. The 2026 conference featured a dynamic lineup of sessions and speakers focused on key themes such as leadership strategies, conflict resolution, overcoming imposter syndrome and career advancement. Each session was designed to equip attendees with practical tools and insights to elevate their careers and strengthen their impact within their agencies and communities.

This year’s keynote speaker, Dr. Christine Nix – a trailblazer as the first Black female Texas Ranger and an inductee into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame– delivered powerful insights on resilience, purpose and navigating professional growth with clarity and confidence.

“This conference was nothing short of incredible,” said Christine Nix. “The openness, the honesty and the strength in these conversations is something I wish I had access to early in my career. Seeing this level of communication and collaboration across divisions and generations is powerful. It’s encouraging to know the next generation of women in law enforcement won’t have to navigate it alone.”

The conference also featured Kathryn Casey, a nationally acclaimed true crime author known for her investigative rigor and compelling storytelling, offering a unique perspective on justice, human behavior and the power of narrative. Adding to the diverse and engaging program, Shayla Rivera – a stand-up comedian, aerospace engineer and former NASA rocket scientist – brought her signature blend of humor and insight to the stage, encouraging attendees to embrace authenticity and challenge perspectives through her dynamic presentation.

The IWL Conference continues to serve as a platform for inspiration, connection and growth, reinforcing DPS’ commitment to developing strong, capable leaders within law enforcement.

Click here to view photos from the conference.

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