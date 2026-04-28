Reward Paid in Tip Leading to Fugitive’s Capture in San Antonio

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the capture of another Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, Herbert Souvenir, in San Antonio earlier this month. A Texas Crime Stoppers reward will be paid for his arrest.

Herbert Lee Souvenir, 47, was taken into custody in San Antonio on Friday, April 17. Following up on tip information, members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Bexar Co. Sheriff’s Office, Bexar Co. District Attorney’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and San Antonio Police Department, located and arrested Souvenir at a residence on the south side of San Antonio. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers also assisted.

In 1998, Souvenir was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child following an incident with an 8-year-old child and was subsequently sentenced to 12 years of confinement. In March 2022, Souvenir was convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Several months later, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation and received eight years of probation. Souvenir had been wanted out of Guadalupe Co. since January 2026 for sexual assault – enhanced (habitual). More information about Souvenir or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2026, DPS and other agencies have arrested 27 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 20 sex offenders and three gang members – with $45,500 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided with a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

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(HQ 2026-40)