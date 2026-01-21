Beyond Roaming: Simigo Launches Global eSIM Orchestration Platform

Global Connectivity Travel With no Limits Stay Connected Scan → Activate → Go Connectivity, Done Right!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simigo today announced the launch of its Global eSIM Orchestration Platform , enabling travel, mobility, and digital brands to deliver eSIM as a Service (eSaaS) to international customers worldwide.The platform delivers instant mobile data connectivity in more than 190 countries, enabling brands to provision, manage, and monetize eSIM services through enterprise-grade APIs, intuitive dashboards, or white-labeled deployments. To support partner onboarding, it includes a production-ready eSIM mobile app —allowing users to purchase, activate, and manage global data plans seamlessly.Today’s travelers expect to be online the second they arrive. Forward-looking brands are meeting that expectation by embedding connectivity at the point of booking—not as a utility, but as a core part of the service. Simigo makes this possible with production-ready infrastructure and a live eSIM experience that works across 190+ countries.“Many platforms focus on APIs without showing how the experience actually works for users,” said the Founder of Simigo. “This platform combines carrier-grade infrastructure with a live, production-ready experience, giving organizations confidence to launch faster and scale globally.”Simigo is designed for brands serving internationally mobile users that want to embed connectivity directly into their services, including:-Airlines, airports, and hospitality groups-Online travel agencies and travel marketplaces-Event, ticketing, and live-experience platforms-Insurance providers and corporate travel programs-Fintech platforms and digital service providersBy addressing connectivity gaps from the moment travelers arrive, Simigo helps brands remain present and relevant throughout the entire journey.Core Platform Capabilities-Global Coverage: Mobile data access across 190+ destinations-Enterprise API & Dashboard: Full control over provisioning, analytics, reporting, and customer lifecycle management-Flexible Plans: Local, regional, and global data offerings-White-Label Enablement: Brand-controlled apps, portals, and communications-Enabling New Revenue: Monetization beyond a single trip or transactionSimigo removes the complexity of global carrier management while maintaining carrier-grade reliability, allowing organizations to launch connectivity services without physical SIM logistics or fragmented integrations.Enabling New Revenue and Engagement Models Through embedded connectivity, Simigo enables brands to distribute data plans via bookings, marketing campaigns, and loyalty initiatives while generating recurring revenue from repeat usage and top-ups—transforming connectivity from a one-time expense into a sustained digital revenue stream.About SimigoSimigo is a global eSIM orchestration and eSIM-as-a-Service platform enabling instant mobile data connectivity through API-driven and white-label solutions. Supported by a live traveler mobile app, the platform demonstrates real-world usage and accelerates deployment across travel, mobility, and digital ecosystems.For more information, visit https://www.simigo.ai

