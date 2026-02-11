Connectivity-as-a-Service for Travel and Telco

Connectivity you can trust. Built for Movement Everyday Travel Connected Everywhere Let's Connect!

Simigo lets partners enter the connectivity market instantly—selling eSIM globally without telecom complexity, infrastructure, or operational burden.” — Founder, SimiGo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simigo, the global eSIM platform by Telmobil Inc., today announced its expansion across multiple regions, opening its infrastructure to travel companies, telecom providers, and enterprises that want to offer mobile connectivity—without building or operating telecom networks from scratch.As global travel and distributed work continue to accelerate, mobile data is no longer optional. With Simigo, partners can embed eSIM connectivity directly into customer journeys, corporate travel programs, or digital products—turning connectivity into a new revenue stream, not a cost center.One Platform. Multiple Partner Models.With a single integration, partners can:Offer global eSIM data to travelers as part of bookings or loyalty programs Assign data plans at wholesale rates to employees traveling internationallyLaunch branded connectivity products without carrier negotiations or SIM logisticsExpand into new regions quickly using the same platformSimigo supports API-based provisioning, partner dashboards, and fully white-labeled mobile apps, allowing partners to go live fast while Simigo manages carrier access, compliance, and lifecycle operations behind the scenes.Built for Travel. Ready for Telecom.Initially adopted by travel-focused partners, Simigo is now expanding to support local carriers, MVNOs, and regional service providers seeking global eSIM capabilities without heavy infrastructure investment. The platform bridges travel, enterprise mobility, and telecom—unlocking new distribution and monetization models across industries.“Our goal is simple: make global connectivity easy to launch, easy to manage, and easy to monetize,” said the Founder of Simigo. “Whether you’re a travel brand, a telecom provider, or an enterprise with a mobile workforce, Simigo helps you move fast—without telecom friction.”Meet Simigo at Mobile World Congress BarcelonaSimigo will be attending MWC 2026 Barcelona. Partners and attendees are invited to connect on-site, explore partnership opportunities, and double their Simigo Mobile App wallet balance when topping up during the event.About SimigoSimigo is a global eSIM platform that enables companies to add mobile data to their products and services through APIs and white-label solutions. Operating across 190+ countries, Simigo provides the infrastructure partners need to launch, manage, and scale eSIM connectivity—without physical SIMs or complex carrier integrations.For partnerships and more information, visit www.simigo.ai

Check if your phone supports eSIM in seconds: 1️⃣ Dial *#06# on your phone 2️⃣ Look for an EID number 3️⃣ If you see it — your phone is eSIM-ready!

