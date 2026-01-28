Simigo Enables Travel Agencies to Embed Global eSIM Connectivity Into Bookings

Connected Everywhere eSIM Is Faster Global Connectivity Connectivity you can trust. Install once. Use forever.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simigo today announced the expansion of its Global eSIM Orchestration Platform with a dedicated use case for travel agencies, enabling them to embed mobile connectivity directly into the booking experience—eliminating roaming complications and ensuring travelers stay connected from the moment they arrive.As international travel continues to rebound, connectivity has become a critical expectation rather than a convenience. Simigo allows travel agencies to offer global mobile data as part of their core service, removing the need for physical SIM cards, last-minute purchases, or unexpected roaming charges.Instead of sending travelers elsewhere for connectivity, agencies can now deliver it themselves.With Simigo, travel agencies can integrate eSIM data plans directly into flight, hotel, or package bookings—either as a bundled inclusion, an optional add-on, or a loyalty benefit.This approach allows agencies to:-Improve the traveler experience before and after arrival-Reduce customer support issues related to roaming-Introduce a new digital revenue stream-Strengthen brand trust and retentionSimigo’s platform handles global carrier access, provisioning, and lifecycle management through enterprise-grade APIs, partner dashboards, or fully white-labeled deployments—allowing agencies to launch without telecom infrastructure or operational complexity.What Is an eSIM—and How Do Travelers Know If Their Phone Supports It?An eSIM (embedded SIM) is a digital SIM built into modern smartphones that allows users to activate mobile data plans instantly—without inserting a physical SIM card.Most newer smartphones already support eSIM. Travelers can quickly check compatibility by dialing *#06# on their device.If an EID number appears on the screen, the device supports eSIM.Unlike solutions that exist only at the API level, Simigo pairs carrier-grade infrastructure with a production-ready eSIM management application. This real-world interface allows users to purchase, activate, and manage global data plans—demonstrating exactly how partner-branded deployments work in practice.“Connectivity should be simple, predictable, and built into the journey—not an afterthought,” said the Founder of Simigo. “We built Simigo so travel agencies can focus on serving travelers, while we handle the complexity behind the scenes.”Where Simigo Is Headed...Travel agencies represent a natural starting point, Simigo’s vision extends far beyond tourism.The same orchestration platform powering traveler connectivity is being expanded to support:-International IoT deployments-Connected devices and sensors-Enterprise mobility use cases-Affiliate and reseller-driven distribution modelsFrom connecting people to connecting devices, Simigo is building the foundation for how global connectivity is delivered, managed, and monetized.-Travel agencies looking to modernize their offerings-Entrepreneurs launching connectivity-driven businesses-Affiliates and resellers seeking global digital products-Travelers who want clarity, control, and transparencyNo hidden roaming fees.No complexity.The future of connectivity is Simigo.About SimigoSimigo is a global eSIM orchestration and eSIM-as-a-Service platform enabling instant mobile data connectivity through API-driven and white-label solutions. Operating across more than 190 countries, Simigo provides the infrastructure to provision, manage, and monetize eSIM services at scale—without physical SIM logistics or fragmented carrier integrations.For more information, visit https://www.simigo.ai

