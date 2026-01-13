Commio to Exhibit at ITEXPO Florida 2026

Telecom provider to showcase RCS messaging capabilities and Branded Calling ID™ February 10-12 at the Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commio, a leading provider of voice and messaging services in the cloud, announced today that it will be showcasing its RCS business messaging and branded calling ID solutions at ITEXPO, held February 10-12, 2026 at the newly renovated and expanded Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.ITEXPO is the communications and digital transformation event where influential buyers gather to make purchase decisions and prepare their companies for the Autonomous Enterprise. Meet Commio at ITEXPO booth #1635 to learn more about secure new ways to protect and promote a company’s brand when calling and messaging, increasing customer trust and response.Rich Communication Services (RCS), such as Commio’s InstantApp™ , offers next generation messaging with rich media, buttons and carousels, interaction with native apps, and more. RCS independently confirms a business sender’s identity and delivers text messages with the sender’s logo. Given the increased complexity of RCS vs. SMS or MMS, Commio also provides a unique, easy-to-use interface that allows users to build RCS messaging with minimal effort.Commio’s SignatureCalling™ services utilize Branded Calling ID™ (BCID), the only industry-led, standards-based Rich Call Data ecosystem engineered to be secure-by-design from start to finish. It begins with a rigorous caller registration process and ends with verification of who’s calling in the caller ID screen, including the caller’s logo, similar to RCS.“Telecom fraud continues to be one of the biggest problems plaguing businesses. Consumers receive literally billions of calls and texts from bad actors each year, and as a result they’re afraid to respond,” states Scott Navratil, Commio’s Chief Revenue Officer. “SignatureCalling and InstantApp are both designed to combat the issue securely, in addition to the other benefits, and I’m excited to show customers how they can rebuild consumer trust and get them engaged again.”Why Attend ITEXPO 2026?For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conferences sessions, keynotes and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.• Discover and demo solutions in AI, communications, cybersecurity, CX, network modernization, UC/UCaaS, cloud, and collaboration.• Network with and learn from thousands of IT leaders, service providers, MSPs, and tech buyers from around the globe.• Learn from 300+ speakers across multiple co-located events including MSP Expo, Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo, Generative AI Expo, and Future of CX.• Evaluate new partners and vendors to support 2026 IT and digital transformation priorities.• Connect with Commio and other top technology innovators who can help solve your businesses’ technology challenges.Visitors who wish to learn more about optimizing their brand via calling and messaging at ITEXPO can access a show discount on the Commio website.TMC Media Contact:Stephanie ThompsonCommunications Liaison, TMCsthompson@tmcnet.comSponsorship Contacts:Joe Fabiano, TMC | jfabiano@tmcnet.com | 203-852-6800 x132Maureen Gambino, TMC | mgambino@tmcnet.com | 203-852-6800 x109Follow ITEXPO:X/Twitter: @ITEXPOLinkedIn: ITEXPO on LinkedInAbout CommioCommio’s cloud-based voice and messaging solutions are uniquely designed for outstanding customer communication experiences. The first to offer hosted LCR, Commio delivers high-quality calls via direct, transparent connections to 40+ terminating carriers, access to 13K+ rate centers, and secure, branded calling. Customers can create secure, compliant messaging on an easy-to-use GUI, including RCS. All Commio communications are supported in real-time by U.S.-based experts. For more information, visit commio.com Commio, thinQ, and teli are registered trademarks of thinQ Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.About TMCTMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

