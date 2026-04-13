Commio to Launch New Products at Channel Partners Conference & Expo

Launches Designed to Support Managed Service Providers, Ease Administration

Many companies don’t realize that with a voice or messaging API, they can plug it into their CPaaS within minutes and have the best of both worlds. ” — Michael Moran, Commio CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commio, a leading provider of cloud voice and messaging services, announced today that it’s showcasing several new products at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas this week.In recognition of channel partners’ need to provide comprehensive communications services while simplifying the billing process, Commio now offers FlexNumbers™, a bundled VoIP package that includes inbound and outbound voice plus Caller ID Registry (CNAM); E911; and local or toll-free numbers and minutes. SignatureCalling™ (BCID), AI Voice, and messaging are optional add-ons. FlexNumbers is compatible with all popular UCaaS platforms.Similarly, with Commio’s OneRate™, a business can manage communication costs effectively without the hassle of negotiating with multiple carriers, deciphering complex billing statements, or assigning someone to set up, monitor, or manage call routes. Every call is charged at the same rate, regardless of carrier, destination, or route. The uniform pricing model eliminates billing surprises.“VoIP and messaging are critical elements of virtually every business—and a significant budget item,” states Michael Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Commio. “Managing costs can be especially difficult when using a CPaaS, where costs often spiral as usage increases. At Commio, we work to provide the highest quality communications and support, at affordable prices. Many companies don’t realize that with a voice or messaging API, they can plug it into their CPaaS within minutes and have the best of both worlds. And, FlexNumbers and FlatRate make it all easier to manage.”In addition to the above offerings, Commio will be demonstrating its award-winning InstantApp™ for Rich Business Messaging, which extends messaging capabilities for businesses while optimizing brand exposure and building consumer trust, as well as SignatureCalling and AI for voice.“AI is probably the hottest topic in the business world,” Moran comments, “and everyone is looking for ways to take advantage of it and better utilize their human resources. Communications providers have been quick to jump on the bandwagon, but there is a wide range of voice quality. Likewise, a poorly trained AI agent can hurt customer relationships more than they help. Our goal is to help companies get the most value from their AI voice implementation.”Commio’s highly customizable communications API platform empowers thousands of enterprises, SaaS platforms, and contact centers to deliver outstanding customer experiences. By transforming traditional telecommunications into agile, cloud-based APIs, Commio enables businesses to execute high-quality calls and text messaging at scale, backed by real-time support and intelligent routing solutions. Just a few of our offerings include InstantApp™ RCS Business Messaging, branded calling, voice AI, FlatRate™ billing, and FlexNumbers™ for easy-to-implement bundled numbers and services.Commio, thinQ, and teli are registered trademarks of thinQ Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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