Commio Receives 2026 Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award

Commio's InstantApp makes it easy for users to create RCS emails, earning it this award.

InstantApp™ Makes It Easy for Businesses to Optimize Communications, Improve Customer Trust

Rich business messaging is elevating how companies engage, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of that transformation.” — Michael Moran, Commio CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commio, a leading provider of cloud voice and messaging services, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has recognized Commio’s InstantApp™ for Rich Business Messaging with a 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.InstantApp for Rich Business Messaging utilizes Rich Communication Services (RCS) to extend messaging capabilities for businesses while at the same time optimizing brand exposure and building consumer trust. It enables interactive, guided text conversations with features like images, buttons, and product carousels in experiences that use a company’s branding. Inclusion of the sender’s logo and identity verification help to provide recipients with peace of mind that it’s safe to interact.While RCS offers new ways to reach customers, Commio’s content creation suite makes it easy to build, store, and send messages, including a preview of how the message will appear on both Apple and Android phones.“We are honored to receive a 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award for InstantApp,” said Michael Moran, CEO of Commio. “This recognition reflects our team’s focus on innovation and our commitment to helping businesses create more meaningful, trusted, and high-impact interactions with their customers. Rich business messaging is elevating how companies engage, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of that transformation.”“I am honored to recognize Commio with a 2026 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, InstantApp for Rich Business Messaging has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Commio.”For more information, please visit the InstantApp product page on Commio.com.About CommioCommio’s highly customizable communications API platform empowers thousands of enterprises, SaaS platforms, and contact centers to deliver outstanding customer experiences. By transforming traditional telecommunications into agile, cloud-based APIs, Commio enables businesses to execute high-quality calls and text messaging at scale, backed by real-time support and intelligent routing solutions.Commio, thinQ, and teli are registered trademarks of thinQ Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respectiveAbout INTERNET TELEPHONY MagazineINTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com About TMCFor more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.The winners of the 2026 Internet Telephony Product of the Year will be featured in Internet Telephony magazine online and on TMCnet. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com

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