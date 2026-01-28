Commio Receives 2025 Future of Work Employee Experience Achievement Award

Telecom provider recognized for advancing the tech workplace via employee-first innovation

We have always considered our team to be our most important asset and we work hard to make Commio a great place to work.” — Michael Moran, Commio CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commio, a leading provider of cloud voice and messaging services, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has recognized the organization with a 2025 Future of Work Employee Experience Achievement Award.As a niche service provider in a major technology corridor, Commio works hard to hire and retain the best possible developers, engineers, network specialists, and other cloud communications experts. Employees may work remotely in other states or from home, depending upon the position, and enjoy a wide array of benefits more typically associated with larger organizations.“Commio offers cutting edge voice and messaging services, including SignatureCalling™ , our new branded calling solution, and InstantApp™ , with a unique interface that allows users to quickly and easily design and send RCS messaging,” states Commio CEO Michael Moran. “That said, we have always considered our team to be our most important asset and we work hard to make Commio a great place to work.”“We’re proud to note that our average employee tenure of nearly six years well exceeds industry averages,” Moran continues. “As a result, customers can depend on our network and when they contact our U.S.-based support center they reach a team member with deep expertise.”“It is my pleasure to recognize Commio with a 2025 Future of Work Employee Experience Achievement Award for its commitment to customer service by focusing on employee-first innovations,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Commio has proven that a focus on their valued Team Members is driving better business results,” added Tehrani.The winners of the 2025 Future of Work Employee Experience Achievement Awards will be featured on TMCnet. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com About CommioCommio’s cloud-based voice and messaging solutions are uniquely designed for outstanding customer communication experiences. The first to offer hosted LCR, Commio delivers high-quality calls via direct, transparent connections to 40+ terminating carriers, access to 13K+ rate centers, and secure, branded calling. Customers can create secure, compliant messaging on an easy-to-use GUI, including RCS. All Commio communications are supported in real-time by U.S.-based experts. For more information, visit www.commio.com Commio, thinQ, and teli are registered trademarks of thinQ Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.About TMCFor more than two decades, TMC has honored technology companies with awards in multiple categories — each among the most respected recognitions in the communications and technology industries. Winners represent leading organizations advancing innovation and driving growth across their markets. Every recipient is a verified leader, setting the benchmark for excellence in their field.In addition, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.TMC Contact:Stephanie ThompsonManager, TMC Awards203-852-6800sthompson@tmcnet.com

