eBiz Solutions Rebrands as enaiblr

Top photo, CEO, Sridhar Sunkara. Bottom Photo, Chief Technology Officer, Sanjeev Bora

The rebrand reflects the company’s evolution from a technology solutions provider to a strategic AI innovation partner.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eBiz Solutions, a Memphis-based leader in technology consulting and digital transformation, today announced its official rebrand to enaiblr . The new name, visual identity, and expanded mission represent the company’s growth into a forward-thinking partner focused on empowering businesses to embrace the future of artificial intelligence and innovation.For more than two decades, eBiz Solutions has helped organizations harness technology to solve complex business challenges. As industries rapidly adopt AI-driven strategies, the rebrand to enaiblr reflects a bold step forward, aligning the company’s expertise with the evolving needs of modern enterprises.The new identity emphasizes the company’s role in enabling organizations to innovate faster, smarter, and more efficiently through AI. While the look and name have changed, enaiblr’s commitment to delivering measurable impact and building long-term partnerships remains the same.“The transition from eBiz Solutions to enaiblr marks a defining moment in our journey. This rebrand is not about a new logo, it’s about a new mandate,” said Sridhar Sunkara, CEO of enaiblr. “enaiblr exists to engineer intelligent environments where humans, AI agents, and knowledge systems collaborate seamlessly to drive the next era of enterprise transformation.”This rebrand comes not only with a new name and new look, but also with new service focus. Shifting their focus from IT solutions, enaiblr will transform enterprises by engineering intelligent environments where humans, artificial agents, and knowledge systems seamlessly collaborate.“For two decades, eBiz Solutions powered the digital transformation era, and we were proud of that journey. But AI isn’t just the next chapter of digital; it’s a completely different book. enaiblr isnt a rebrand, it's a Genesis,” said Sanjeev Bora, Chief Technology Officer of enaiblr. “We’re not adapting our old model to fit the AI era; we’re building from first principles to define what intelligence engineering means. This is about having the courage to start again, to create something entirely new when the world demands it.”The company will continue to serve its strong base of Memphis and national clients while expanding its capabilities in AI adoption, digital transformation, and organizational innovation. Future initiatives include workshops, strategic partnerships, and community engagement to foster AI readiness in the Mid-South and beyond.About enaiblrFounded in Memphis, TN, enaiblr (formerly eBiz Solutions) is a strategic innovation firm that empowers organizations to embrace AI and technology to solve business challenges, optimize performance, and accelerate growth. With over 20 years of experience in digital transformation, enaiblr partners with clients across industries to create lasting impact. Learn more at enaiblr.ai.

