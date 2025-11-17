StorageMax Hosts 10th Annual Christmas Charity Event Supporting CARA

CARA Staff and StorageMax employees with donations from 2024 Santa Claus poses with a pup

FLOWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StorageMax proudly announces the 10th Annual Christmas Charity Event supporting Community Animal Rescue & Adoption ( CARA ), continuing a decade-long partnership that has resulted in more than 70,000 pounds of pet food donated to local shelters and humane societies.This year’s event will be held at StorageMax Dogwood, the company’s newly renovated location that reopened in Summer 2025—on Saturday, November 22, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 6027 Manship Road in Flowood. Admission is free and open to the public.In 2024, StorageMax set a record by collecting 900 bags of pet food, totaling 20,456 pounds donated to humane societies across Jackson, Tupelo and Baton Rouge. Of that total, more than 16,000 pounds went directly to CARA, helping further its mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals in need.“The Christmas Charity Event has become one of our favorite traditions at StorageMax,” said Chief Executive Officer, Nick Newcomb. “Each year, it’s heartwarming to see the amount of community support and generosity from our customers. We’re proud to continue this decade-long partnership with CARA to make a difference for animals in need.”How to Participate-Donate a 16 lb. bag of pet food (Purina or Pedigree preferred) at any StorageMax location through November 22, 2025.-Receive 10% off your next month’s rent per bag donated.-StorageMax will donate $5 to CARA for every bag collected.-Each bag donated earns one raffle entry for a chance to win $500 cash, 1 month of free storage, StorageMax gear, and giveaways donated by local businesses.-Winners will be drawn on November 22 at 1:00 PM (attendance not required).Event HighlightsEnjoy a festive day with live music, arts and crafts vendors, photos with Santa ($25), pet microchipping ($15), and $5 Outback Steakhouse lunches, plus complimentary beverages from Clark Beverage Company. All proceeds benefit CARA’s mission to rescue and rehome animals in need.For more information, visit https://www.stomax.com/ or follow StorageMax on social media for updates and donation totals.About StorageMaxStorageMax is Mississippi’s premier storage provider with convenient locations across the Southeast. Committed to community involvement, StorageMax proudly supports local causes, schools, and shelters through ongoing partnerships and charitable events. Learn more at stomax.com.About CARA (Community Animal Rescue & Adoption)CARA is a no-kill animal rescue organization based in Jackson, Mississippi, dedicated to rescuing, caring for, and rehoming abused and abandoned animals. To learn more or get involved, visit carams.org.

