Chief Engineering Welcomes Nasim Shakouri

Nasim Shakouri, a civil engineer with extensive expertise in structural design and analysis, brings a strong international academic and professional background to Chief Engineering.

Strengthening Innovation with Advanced Research and Technology

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chief Engineering is proud to announce the addition of Nasim Shakouri to its team, further reinforcing the company’s position as a leader in innovative engineering solutions in Memphis.Nasim Shakouri, a civil engineer with extensive expertise in structural design and analysis, brings a strong international academic and professional background to Chief Engineering. She earned her master’s degree in Structural Engineering abroad and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of Memphis. Her research focuses on leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to improve the prediction of load-bearing capacity in reinforced concrete (RC) structures.Throughout her career, Nasim has contributed to a range of projects from infrastructure to building design. She combines hands-on engineering experience with advanced research, offering innovative solutions that prioritize structural safety and efficiency. Nasim’s published research, high academic achievements, and practical expertise in structural analysis and health monitoring position her to make an immediate impact at Chief Engineering.“Nasim brings a remarkable blend of technical expertise, innovation, and problem-solving skills,” said Casey Shockey, President of Chief Engineering. “Her advanced research in AI and machine learning will help us continue leading the way in delivering cutting-edge engineering solutions for our clients in Memphis and beyond.”At Chief Engineering, Nasim will focus on integrating advanced technologies into engineering projects, enhancing predictive modeling and structural performance, and supporting the team in delivering innovative solutions to complex engineering challenges.“Joining Chief Engineering is a fascinating step in my professional journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute my structural engineering and research experience to a team that values innovation, collaboration, and technical excellence. Chief Engineering continues to invest in top talent and cutting-edge research, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of engineering innovation in Memphis. I’m honored to be part of that mission,” said Nasim.Chief Engineering continues to invest in top talent and cutting-edge research, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of engineering innovation in Memphis.About Chief EngineeringChief Engineering is a leading engineering firm based in Memphis, TN, delivering innovative solutions in structural design, infrastructure, and construction projects. With a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and technology-driven innovation, Chief Engineering helps clients achieve safe, efficient, and forward-thinking engineering outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.