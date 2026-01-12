Horse in Davidson County tests positive for EHV1/EHM

A horse recently imported from Florida to Davidson County has tested positive for Equine Herpes Virus Type 1. Following additional testing and per USDA guidance, the horse meets the case definition for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM). The epidemiological investigation for this case indicates that it is not related to the ongoing national EHV1/EHM outbreak.

“This horse was assessed by a local veterinarian for being acutely ‘down’,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin. “A thorough exam was performed, including a neurological exam, and revealed no other clinical signs. The horse was humanely euthanized and submitted to our Rollins Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Raleigh. Histopathological results showed a non-specific encephalitis, and the horse tested positive for Equine Herpes Virus Type 1 (EHV1) on PCR.”

“There are seven additional resident horses located at the same premises as the infected horse that are currently under quarantine. They have not shown any signs of disease,” said Martin. “There has been no movement of horses on or off this premises since the introduction of this horse from Florida, so there is no current known risk of possible spread within North Carolina associated with this case. These horses will continue to be monitored throughout the duration of the quarantine.”

“This is the first confirmed positive EHV1/EHM case in North Carolina since the beginning of the current national outbreak,’ said Martin. This case is not currently linked to any other known EHM cases associated with the ongoing national outbreak. Our Veterinary Division will continue to work with our USDA partners in monitoring this case. We continue to recommend heightened biosecurity for shows, sales, and other equine events given the recent national cases.” Proper documentation, including a certificate of veterinary inspection (CVI), is required for horses coming into North Carolina. Isolation of newly acquired horses is always recommended.

Additional resources https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/equine/herpesvirus



