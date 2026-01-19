Cortavo Expands Executive Leadership Team

Cortavo Strengthens Executive Leadership to Support Next Phase of Growth

The next phase of Cortavo’s growth is about leveling up, and I’m excited to scale with discipline by building leadership depth, driving focused execution, and strengthening our client experience.” — Seide Bishop, Chief of Staff

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, a leading managed IT services provider headquartered in Atlanta, has added Seide Bishop to its leadership team as Chief of Staff to support the organization’s next phase of growth. In this role, Bishop will partner closely with the CEO and executive leadership team to drive Cortavo’s strategic priorities across HR, Finance, Marketing, and Operations.Bishop brings more than a decade of experience in business, economics, and organizational leadership. Her background includes deep expertise in talent management, HR strategy, financial processes, and operational design. Known for her ability to connect strategy with execution, Bishop has a proven record of building scalable processes, strengthening cross-department alignment, and fostering a performance-driven culture that supports both employees and clients.“As Cortavo continues to grow, we’re committed to strengthening the operational foundation that supports our people, our clients, and our long-term vision,” stated Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “Seide Bishop will play an essential role in driving alignment across the organization, elevating our processes, and ensuring we deliver consistent excellence at every stage of our client experience.”“The next phase of Cortavo’s growth is about leveling up, and I’m excited to scale with discipline by building leadership depth, driving focused execution, and strengthening our client experience.” stated Bishop.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves businesses across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more at www.cortavo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.