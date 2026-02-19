Built In Honors Cortavo in Its 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

Cortavo Recognized Among Built In’s Best Places to Work in Atlanta

We’ve built Cortavo around the belief that when you invest in people, through trust, flexibility, and opportunities to grow, you create a stronger organization for both employees and clients.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing managed IT service providers, announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in Atlanta in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today’s workforce.Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”Cortavo was honored on the U.S. Best Places to Work list. The awards reflect Built In’s data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.“Being named a 2026 Best Place to Work by Built In is incredibly meaningful to us,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “We’ve built Cortavo around the belief that when you invest in people, through trust, flexibility, and opportunities to grow, you create a stronger organization for both employees and clients. This recognition reflects the culture our team shows up for every day, and we’re proud of what we’re building together.”Learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence.

