Cortavo Promotes Kamal Diar to Director of Service Delivery

Promotion reflects continued investment in operational excellence and scalable service delivery

Looking ahead, my focus is on continuing to build scalable, consistent service delivery while supporting our teams and ensuring every client receives a reliable, high-quality experience.” — Kamal Diar, Director of Service Delivery

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, an Atlanta-based managed IT services provider, announced today the promotion of Kamal Diar to Director of Service Delivery, recognizing his impact on the organization’s service operations over half a decade with the company, culminating in his leadership of service delivery initiatives over the past two and a half years.In his role, Diar leads Cortavo’s Service Delivery, Field Services, and Inventory Management teams, ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality IT support to clients. With a focus on strengthening day-to-day operations, Diar has helped evolve Cortavo’s service desk and delivery functions, improving how teams manage queues, dispatching, and escalations while reinforcing accountability around key service metrics such as response time and client satisfaction.Originally from South Africa and fluent in multiple languages, since joining Cortavo, Diar has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s service desk and delivery operations. His leadership has driven meaningful operational improvements while fostering a high-performance culture across his teams. Known for his hands-on approach to people leadership and process optimization, Diar has also helped improve cross-department collaboration, supporting Cortavo’s continued growth and scalability.“I’m honored to step into the role of Director of Service Delivery at Cortavo. Over the past several years, I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside an incredible team focused on strengthening how we deliver service every day. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made together and grateful for the trust placed in me. Looking ahead, my focus is on continuing to build scalable, consistent service delivery while supporting our teams and ensuring every client receives the reliable, high-quality experience they expect from Cortavo as we continue to grow,” said Kamal Diar, Director of Service Delivery at Cortavo.In his expanded role as Director of Service Delivery, Diar will continue owning end-to-end service delivery across the organization, including the service desk, field services, hardware provisioning, and inventory. He will oversee day-to-day operational excellence across queues, dispatching, and escalations, with direct accountability for key delivery KPIs such as Time to Acknowledge (TTA), Time to Resolution (TTR), and Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT). He will also partner closely with Engineering, Project Management, and Client Success teams.“Kamal has been a driving force behind how we deliver service at Cortavo,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “His ability to combine operational rigor with strong people leadership has elevated both our service quality and our client experience. This promotion reflects the impact he’s made and the trust we have in him as we continue to grow.”About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more about our Leadership Team at cortavo.com/our-team

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.