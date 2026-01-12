Codeclouds Enters the Telemedicine Enablement Space

CodeClouds offers custom telemedicine Integrations with popular platforms

CodeClouds offers custom telemedicine integrations with popular platforms

Many companies want to offer prescription products online, but existing platforms often limit flexibility and ownership.” — Kinkar Saha

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodeClouds today announced that it is offering companies the opportunity to connect the latest in telemedicine platforms and technology to their online store, enabling businesses to offer prescription medications online with more flexibility.By connecting modern telemedicine technology with custom e-commerce environments, CodeClouds allows companies to move beyond rigid, end-to-end external platforms and instead deliver fully integrated, branded healthcare experiences. Businesses can offer prescription medications online while maintaining control over customer journeys, data flows, and supplier relationships.This approach supports custom client portals , multi-medication offerings, and integration with multiple physician networks and pharmacy network fulfillment providers. This flexibility enables broader geographic coverage, improved fulfillment reliability, and the ability to adapt quickly as regulations, partners, or product catalogs evolve.“Many companies want to offer prescription products online, but existing platforms often limit flexibility and ownership,” said Kinkar Saha, ‘Chief Disruptor’ of CodeClouds. “Our integrations allow businesses to embed telemedicine capabilities directly into their e-commerce stack, creating a seamless experience for customers while supporting multiple pharmacies and suppliers behind the scenes.”These integrations are designed for organizations seeking greater scalability and long-term control, including e-commerce brands, digital health providers, and enterprises looking to unify commerce, patient workflows, and fulfillment within a single ecosystem.With this expansion, CodeClouds continues to help businesses modernize their digital platforms by bridging commerce and healthcare technology without sacrificing customization, coverage, or operational flexibility.About CodeCloudsCodeClouds is a global digital solutions provider specializing in custom software development, e-commerce engineering, and platform integrations. The company helps organizations build scalable, secure, and future-ready digital ecosystems tailored to their unique business needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.