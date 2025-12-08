CodeClouds Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Underscoring Its Commitment to World-Class Information Security
CodeClouds announced today it has achieved an ISO 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management Systems.
The assessment was conducted by an independent firm and confirms that CodeClouds’s ISMS meets the rigorous requirements of the 2022 revision of the standard, including continuous risk assessment, governance, incident response, supplier management, and ongoing improvement.
“Earning ISO 27001 is more than a badge—it’s proof that our security program is measurable, auditable, and continuously improving,” said Brian Hill, President of CodeClouds. “Our clients trust us with critical systems and data. This certification affirms that trust and reflects our company-wide commitment to safeguarding information at every step.”
Certifications of security and quality practices are ever more important with the advent of AI-power development leading to an entirely new risk vector being experienced at organizations of all sizes and enterprises.
What the Certification Covers
The certification covers 93 controls grouped into four categories: organizational, people, physical, and technological. To become certified, an organization must first audit its ISMS system, apply security controls from the resulting risk assessment, become compliant by adopting the policies, procedures, and controls required, then must be audited externally by an accredited certification body.
“ISO 27001 isn’t bureaucracy — it’s our blueprint for building trust. It strengthens how we protect information, ensures resilience, and gives our clients confidence that their data is safe and handled with integrity.” - Biplab Pal, CTO CodeClouds
About CodeClouds
CodeClouds helps organizations ship faster and smarter with enterprise-grade software development, eCommerce and checkout optimization, platform integrations, and API-centric solutions. With globally distributed delivery teams, a rigorous engineering culture, and security built into every engagement, CodeClouds partners with clients to modernize systems, accelerate roadmaps, and drive measurable business outcomes.
Brian Hill
CodeClouds
+1 260-249-0138
sales@codeclouds.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.