CodeClouds Enterprise Partners with Mark Cuban Foundation to Provide AI Bootcamp For Students In Fort Wayne

The Mark Cuban AI Bootcamp is Coming to Fort Wayne, Sponsored by CodeClouds

Students will join experts from CodeClouds Enterprise for an AI boot camp run by the Mark Cuban Foundation.

We are incredibly proud to support this AI Bootcamp, and we’re doing it because we believe in the potential of our students and the power of our community” — Brian Hill

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with CodeClouds Enterprise , is offering AI training for Fort Wayne students grades 9-12 taking place at the AMP Lab at Electric Works. This program takes place over 3 consecutive Saturday sessions in November, each for 5 hours. The lessons start with virtual lectures by national lead instructors, followed by hands-on activity led by local volunteers and a local teacher fellow.The Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp runs in 30 cities nationwide, and since 2019 has helped to empower thousands of students with a focus on the under-privileged. Designed to make emerging technologies accessible to young people, the curriculum covers topics such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, generative AI, and ethical considerations. Participants will also explore real-world applications of AI across industries including healthcare, arts and entertainment, business, sports science, and computer science. This will be the first year a bootcamp will come to Fort Wayne.Partnering with Experts in Fort WayneIndustry experts from CodeClouds Enterprise are serving as volunteer instructors during the Fort Wayne AI Bootcamp, providing hands-on guidance to students as they navigate the fundamentals of AI and machine learning. With years of experience in enterprise software development, digital transformation, and advanced AI implementation, CodeClouds’ volunteers bring real-world insight that helps bridge classroom learning with practical applications.“We are incredibly proud to support this AI Bootcamp, and we’re doing it because we believe in the potential of our students and the power of our community,” said Brian Hill, President of CodeClouds.Through this initiative, CodeClouds Enterprise aims to inspire local youth to pursue careers in technology and equip them with the foundational skills needed for a future shaped by AI.About CodeClouds, a Software Development Company in Fort WayneCodeClouds is a global technology firm specializing in enterprise-grade software development, digital transformation, and AI-driven solutions. With a strong presence across the United States, India, and New Zealand, CodeClouds Enterprise partners with businesses to design, develop, and scale intelligent systems that drive operational excellence. Guided by its Value-Optimized Agile (VOA) methodology, they focus on innovation, performance, and long-term client success. Beyond its commercial work, CodeClouds Enterprise is committed to community outreach programs that promote technology education and workforce development.

