Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts Supports Student Wellness with Mahaffey Class Acts Program

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts continues its Mahaffey Class Acts education series with How to Survive Middle School, a timely and engaging performance for students in grades 5–8, taking place February 9 at 11:15 AM at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater.Blending humor, multimedia, and real-life student voices, How to Survive Middle School addresses critical issues facing today’s youth, including bullying, social media pressures, testing anxiety, peer pressure, and mental health. With a 60-minute runtime, the program is designed to be honest, relatable, and impactful for middle school audiences.Comedian Robert Post, who struggled through middle school due to learning disabilities, uses comedy to build connection and resilience. Through video testimonials, advocacy stories, and Post’s signature humor, the production allows students to hear directly from peers while learning healthy ways to navigate challenges.“At the heart of Mahaffey Class Acts is the belief that the arts can help young people navigate life’s challenges,” said Bill Edwards , Founder and CEO of the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts. “How to Survive Middle School uses laughter and storytelling to give students reassurance, perspective, and the confidence to know they are not alone.”“One of the most powerful aspects of this performance is that it allows students to see themselves reflected on stage,” said Katrina Young, Vice President of Arts Education & Entertainment, Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts. “Robert Post combines humor with authenticity to open meaningful conversations around mental health, bullying, and self-confidence—exactly the kind of experience Mahaffey Class Acts is designed to deliver.”Post’s personal journey from a misunderstood middle school student to a nationally recognized performer anchors the show’s message, reminding students that setbacks do not define their future.About Bill Edwards Foundation for the ArtsThe Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts supports performing arts programming at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater. Its mission is to educate, engage, and entertain the community through culturally diverse performances, arts education programs, community outreach, concerts, and special events. Learn more at BillEdwardsFoundationfortheArts.orgAbout Mahaffey Class ActsMahaffey Class Acts is the cornerstone of education at The Mahaffey Theater, offering curriculum-aligned performances that explore social themes, enhance learning, and provide professional development across the arts. The program is supported by the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.

