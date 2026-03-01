56th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts Announces Award Winners

Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts Awardees Announced

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a rigorous review of more than 250 acclaimed artists from across the country, Festival Awards Juror Katherine Brodbeck, along with Selection Jurors John Byrd, Danny Olda, Noel Marie Smith, Loren Michael Diaz, and Emerging Artists Program Juror Ry McCullough, have selected the award recipients of the 56th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts A total of $92,000 in prize money was awarded during Festival Weekend, including the prestigious $15,000 Raymond James Financial Best of Show Award.“I was thrilled to serve as the Festival Awards Juror for this year’s Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts,” said Katherine Brodbeck, Deputy Director for Curatorial Affairs at the Columbus Museum of Art. “The exceptional talent on display across media is a testament to the strength of the arts today and to the power of art to reconnect us with our shared humanity.”“We are deeply grateful to our team of jurors for the time, care, and expertise they brought to this process,” said Jeffery Nader, President of the Board of Directors of Gasparilla Arts . “These awards recognize extraordinary talent and innovation, and we are proud to provide a platform that honors artists’ work while supporting their continued creative growth.”In addition to the award winners, the Tampa Museum of Art has selected “Roseate Spoonbill in Flight” by John Costin of Tampa, Florida to be added to their permanent collection.The award winners at the 56th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts are:Raymond James Financial Best of Show Award ($15,000)Athlone Clarke, Douglasville, GA | “Safe House” Mixed MediaBoard of Directors Award ($10,000)Helen Gotlib, Dexter, MI | “Autumn Light” PrintmakingGFA Founders Award ($6,500)Pam Fox, Sarasota, FL | “Venus Fly Trap Cuff” JewelryArt Keeble Memorial Award of Merit ($5,000)Alex Lanier, Miami, FL | “Relocate” DigitalRoddy Brownlee Reed Award of Artistic Excellence ($4,000)Luis Gutierrez, Raleigh, NC | “Nature Collage” CeramicGFA Legacy Award in Honor of Carol Gaynor ($2,000)Nneka Jones, Tampa, FL | “Point of Intersection” Mixed MediaAnn Sklar Memorial Emerging Artists Award ($1,500)Hugh Lippe, New York, NY | “A Table Setting” PaintingGasparilla Arts Young Artists Expo Award ($1,000 each)Isabella Stanley, Lakeland High School | “Bounded Admiration” PaintingJude Steele, Davenport High School | “Landshark Land” PhotographyDesana Dashi, Palm Harbor University High School | “Mirror of Accountability” PaintingGasparilla Arts Young Artists Expo High School Representative Award ($2,000 each)Lakeland High SchoolDavenport High SchoolPalm Harbor University High SchoolAna Abdo Award of Merit ($1,300)Jeff Kuhlman, Columbus, OH | “Polaroid Cyanotype 24” PhotographyAnne Marie Campbell & Sam Giunta Award of Merit ($1,300)Wendy Davis, Waco, TX | “Consider the Lilies” PaintingAnthony & Lori Barkett Award of Merit ($1,300)Olga Nenazhivina, Bradenton, FL | “Scilence” Drawingapi(+) Award of Merit ($1,300)Cali Hobgood, Urbana, IL | “Envelope” PhotographyARTicles Art Gallery Award of Merit ($1,300)LJ Eidolon, Johns Island, SC | “Bibliophile” DigitalBank of Tampa Award of Merit ($1,300)Dennis Angel, Edgewood, FL | “Leonardo’s World” DrawingBanua Brothers Award of Merit ($1,300)Leeann Kroetsch, Tampa, FL | “Graffiti Double Breasted Trench Coat” FiberBay Securities Award of Merit ($1,300)Jeribai Andrew-jaja, Houston, TX | “Hesitant Thoughts” DrawingBrian Hoover & Robert Foust Award of Merit ($1,300)Curtis Whitwam, Tampa, FL | “The Healing Place” WatercolorChris & Kara Sundar Award of Merit ($1,300)Pavlina Alea, Johns Creek, GA | “Neda” PaintingCy & Florence Rhodes Award of Merit ($1,300)Jennifer Boles, Shepherdsville, KY | “Wooden Mosaic” WoodGFA Volunteers Award of Merit ($1,300)Nathalia Toledo Barcia, Mandeville, LA | “Mystic, Divine Earth Series” PaintingHenk & Arie Award of Merit ($1,300)Mark Sudduth, Cleveland Heights, OH | “The Order of Things” GlassIn Loving Memory of Tobi Weisbond Award of Merit ($1,300)Clifton Henri, Chicago, IL | “The Neighborhood Watch” PhotographyJenn & Ira Lambeth Award of Merit ($1,300)Bruce Peeso, Monson, MA | “Alone” PaintingJennifer Malin & Marc Dahl Award of Merit ($1,300)Matthew Naftzger, Pittsburg, PA | “Too Many Legs: Crustacean Serving Bowl” SculptureKelly M. Klein Memorial Award of Merit ($1,300)Claudia Melchiorre, Cape Canaveral, FL | “Fleur de Lis” JewelryKimberli & Bill Cummings, Concierge Financial Award of Merit ($1,300)Michael Earley, Angies, NC | “Sirius” WoodLeLan Martin & Patrick Maher Award of Merit ($1,300)Reiko Uchytil, Grimes IA | “Little Blue Stem” CeramicMarcia & Jack Cohen Award of Merit ($1,300)Richard Currier, Micco, FL | “Starboard Horizon”Marilyn Fitzgerald Memorial Award of Merit ($1,300)Glenn Woods, Palm Harbor, FL | “Dance of the Spirits” CeramicNikki Keys Armstrong Award of Merit ($1,300)Kate Meyer Fitzpatrick, Painter, VA | “Give Me Love, Give Me Hope” PaintingNobile-Pollard Award of Merit ($1,300)Trent Manning, Winter Haven, FL | “Mourning Day Parade” SculptureOliver & Waffle Award of Merit ($1,300)John Costin, Tampa, FL | “Roseate Spoonbill in Flight” PrintmakingPage Family Award of Merit ($1,300)Chris Roll, Lakeland, FL | “Mourning Light” PaintingRobert F. Welker Memorial Award of Merit ($1,300)Ryan Michael Kelly, Venice, FL | “Cement Jungle” PaintingShari Martinez Award of Merit ($1,300)Andrew Madvin, Royal Oak, MI |”Gold Caldera” GlassTerri Hall & Lance Rodgers Award of Merit ($1,300)Jennifer McBrien, Baltimore, MD | “Piety of Empathy” FiberThe Barrymore Hotel Award of Merit ($1,300)Lauren Lane, Atlanta, GA | “The Weight of Knowing” PaintingTrinity Surfaces Award of Merit ($1,300)Kelsey Floyd, Tampa, FL | Lana Bowl CeramicFive Collegiate Scholarships will be awarded on April 23, 2026. Those scholarships are supported by contributions from:Jeremy DonimirskiHarold, Dixie, Alexis, and Harrison MootooRoddy Brownlee Reed Memorial FundThe Zumbano FamilyAndrew GrahamAbout Gasparilla Arts, Inc.Founded in 1971, Gasparilla Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping artists thrive, supporting arts education, and increasing access to the arts for all. Through its signature event, the Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, scholarship program, public art installations, and a variety of other year-round initiatives.

