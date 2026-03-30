Tampa Bay’s Late-Night Oh Yeah?! Talk Show Finds a Bold New Home

Oh Yeah?! Show Announces Season 2 at FloridaRAMA Host David Downing is the Creator and Executive Producer of the Oh Yeah?! Show David Downing flanked by house band Oh Yeah?! Yeahs known locally as The Black Honkeys Band

Oh Yeah?! Show Moves to FloridaRAMA for Season 2 with Public Invited to be in the Studio Audience

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing, America’s only regional late-night talk show, returns this April for Season 2 at FloridaRAMA, the award-winning immersive art experience at the center of Tampa Bay’s cultural scene.Tapings will take place Tuesday, April 7, and Wednesday, April 8, with three one-hour episodes recorded nightly at 5:30 PM, 6:30 PM, and 7:30 PM. The public is invited to join the live studio audience; tickets are available on a first-come basis.Season 1 was filmed at the historic Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg, which will go dark this summer for a year-long renovation. Inaugural guests of The Oh Yeah! Show include former Florida Congressman and current gubernatorial candidate David Jolly; original Brady Bunch cast member and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles voiceover actor Robbie Rist; chart-topping singer and musician Alex Harris; and actor Eugenie Bondurant, known for memorable roles in films like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The production now moves to FloridaRAMA — a weird and wacky love letter to Florida that merges local art, multi-media installations, and interactive storytelling.“We’ve always intended FloridaRAMA to be an immersive stage for other artists and entertainers to create, so partnering with The Oh Yeah?! Show is the perfect collaboration to realize this vision,” said Liz Dimmitt, CEO of FloridaRAMA.Hosted by cable travel show personality and longtime Tampa Bay area resident David Downing, the production delivers a local twist on the late-night format—blending interviews, comedy, and live music, backed by the house band The Oh Yeah?! Yeahs (known locally as The Black Honkeys), all in front of a rambunctious 100-person studio audience.The show is produced in partnership with Florida-based RHS TV , the rapidly growing digital platform that recently surpassed its first million-view weekend. The Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing is its fastest-growing program.The show streams on RHS TV’s linear and streaming platforms, as well as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, and Google Play.For more information or to reserve a seat in the studio audience, visit https:// ohyeahshow.com /rsvpAbout The Oh Yeah?! Show with David DowningThe Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing is a late-night talk show with a Tampa Bay edge. Filmed in St. Pete’s burgeoning Warehouse Arts District, the show brings the classic late show format to life, complete with a seven-camera studio set and a live eight-piece funk band, The Oh Yeah?! Yeahs. Season 1 featured 14 episodes airing Monday nights on RHStv. Season Two will begin airing later this summer across RHStv and digital platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, and Google Play.Learn more at ohyeahshow.com or https://ohyeahshow.com/press/ For more information, contact:Sydney Lindell, Executive Producerohyeahtvshow@gmail.com813-486-7528About FloridaRAMACooler than a museum, smarter than a theme park, and weirder than a carnival, FloridaRAMA is an indoor immersive art experience and Florida-themed family attraction located in St. Pete. Designed for all ages and interests, FloridaRAMA has partnered with 85+ artists, most of them local, to create a captivating world of playful installations that celebrate original Florida stories.. FloridaRAMA is also Tampa Bay’s most unique events venue, offering a dynamic space for private gatherings, corporate events, social affairs, kids' parties, and more. For more information, please visit www.floridarama.art and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, or TikTok.For more information, please contact: https://www.floridarama.art/ Jessica Baird | FloridaRAMA727-210-5450Jessica@FloridaRAMA.artAbout RHS / CP CommunicationsBased in St. Petersburg, Florida, Red House Streaming (RHS) is a full-service video production and streaming company offering broadcast-quality studio production, live and remote event coverage, mobile production, IP delivery, and creative services. Its subsidiary, RHStv, is Tampa Bay’s free streaming network, delivering original programming, community events, and nonprofit features across major OTT and mobile platforms. Together with parent company CP Communications—an Emmy Award-winning provider with over four decades of experience in live event production and broadcast services—RHS delivers turnkey solutions that bring content to audiences everywhere.Contact:Red House Streaming/ RHStvmarketing@redhousestreaming.com(800) 762-4254

Oh Yeah?! Show video trailer for Season 1

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