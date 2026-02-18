Bev Jennings of SEE Company Inc. Named Among 'Top 50 Women Leaders of Jacksonville' by Women We Admire

Bev Jennings, one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Jacksonville for 2026

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bev Jennings, Founder & CEO of SEE Company Inc. , has been selected as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Jacksonville by Women We Admire , a national organization that recognizes accomplished women executives across major metropolitan areas for their leadership, impact, and professional excellence.As one of the largest cities in the United States by land area, Jacksonville’s scale raises the stakes for leaders responsible for how organizations operate day to day. This year’s honorees are recognized for carrying that responsibility in roles where execution, coordination, and accountability shape what holds up in practice—whether in business, community leadership, or organizational growth.Jennings joins an esteemed group of 50 women recognized for their ability to lead with purpose and deliver results in complex, high-impact environments. Through her work as Founder & CEO of SEE Company Inc., Jennings has built a respected platform focused on leadership development, organizational effectiveness, and a commitment to helping individuals and organizations “See Everyone Elevate.”“I’m truly honored by this recognition. The work we do at SEE Company is rooted in helping leaders and organizations See Everyone Elevate—lifting others, strengthening culture, and creating spaces where people can perform at their highest level,” said Jennings.Jennings is known for her authentic leadership approach and her commitment to helping organizations navigate change, strengthen culture, and elevate performance. Under her guidance, Beverly (Bev) Jennings delivers advising, coaching, and consulting services to executives and organizations seeking inclusive, purpose-driven growth. (SEECompany.co) In addition to her leadership work, Bev is a sought-after public speaker ( SeeEveryoneElevate.com ) and the creator of a sustainably conscious fashion line (SeeCoStyle.com) that reflects SEE Company’s mission to “See Everyone Elevate,” aligning values, leadership, and impact across business and lifestyle.The Top 50 Women Leaders of Jacksonville recognition celebrates individuals who play a vital role in shaping how organizations function and succeed—leaders who bring vision, discipline, and accountability to the daily work that drives results.For Jennings, the honor is both a personal milestone and a reflection of the impact SEE Company continues to make.About SEE Company Inc.SEE Company Inc. is a leadership consulting and development firm dedicated to helping individuals and organizations grow through inclusive leadership, strategic insight, and meaningful engagement. Guided by the philosophy “See Everyone Elevate,” the company partners with businesses, teams, and executives to strengthen culture, improve performance, and create environments where people can reach their full potential.

