New guide helps Oregon workers, consumers to work safely, defeat scammers

Workers and consumers in Oregon now have a new guide for understanding and using their rights to work safely and to protect against fraud thanks to the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) and its partners.

The free publication – “Your Safety and Rights: A Guide for Oregon Workers" – is available online in Spanish and English, with more languages planned. Printed copies may be ordered by email: osha.resource@dcbs.oregon.gov. Oregon OSHA is working with its partners to distribute the guide in communities across the state.

The guide shows workers and consumers the common workplace safety and health hazards, and fraudulent schemes they may face; explains what their employers must do to protect them; illustrates how they can take action to protect themselves; and provides more resources, including a directory of community organizations, regulatory agencies, and services.

“We created this guide to be evergreen, available to workers and consumers whenever they need it," said Renée Stapleton, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “It includes everything from how to protect yourself from workplace hazards and tips shielding you from financial harm to resources that connect workers and consumers to helpful programs and services."

Oregon OSHA is a division of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS). The department's mission is to equitably protect and empower consumers and workers while maintaining a predictable yet innovative regulatory environment for the businesses we regulate. The department's divisions and programs include the Building Codes Division, Division of Financial Regulation, Multicultural Communications Program, Ombuds Office for Oregon Workers, Small Business Ombudsman, Workers' Compensation Division, and Workers' Compensation Board.

The guide enhances public education and training efforts by DCBS and its partners in labor, government, business, and insurance.

