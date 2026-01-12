MidCentral Energy Partners Acquires Expanse Electrical

Acquisition expands platform capabilities in industrial power, automation and electrification

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MidCentral Energy Partners (“MidCentral”) today announced its acquisition of Expanse Electrical (“Expanse”), a provider of electrical, automation and power infrastructure services. The transaction comes as demand accelerates for reliable, scalable power solutions driven by industrial electrification, grid modernization and growing energy loads across the United States.The acquisition strengthens MidCentral’s energy platform with new capabilities in critical infrastructure, substation automation and large-scale electrification. By adding Expanse’s electrical execution, engineering depth and field automation expertise, MidCentral enhances its ability to support customers with complex, mission-critical power and infrastructure needs.Together, the combined company is positioned to serve oil and gas, industrial, utility, data center and broader commercial customers with expanded offerings, faster deployment and enhanced reliability across the energy value chain.“We are delighted to welcome Expanse to the MidCentral family,” said Kristian Kos, CEO of MidCentral Energy Partners. “This strategic acquisition expands our capabilities and creates a more fully integrated platform, enabling us to help clients address their most complex energy and power challenges with confidence and scale.”Following the acquisition, MidCentral’s platform includes:-Full-spectrum power solutions: high-voltage construction, substation automation and field-level controls-Broader U.S. geographic coverage and increased service capacity-Enhanced customer value through bundled services and unified project execution“Expanse’s leadership and technical expertise complement MidCentral’s operational foundation,” said Chief Operating Officer of MidCentral Energy Partners, Justin Loven. “Our customers will benefit immediately from broader capabilities, faster response times and a more seamless experience.”Over the coming months, commercial teams from both organizations will collaborate to introduce enhanced offerings and unlock the full potential of the integrated platform, while maintaining continuity of service and support for existing customers.“Joining MidCentral is the next natural step in Expanse’s journey,” said Jerrit Coward, CEO of Expanse Electrical. “As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we’re proud of the legacy we’ve built. Electricity demand is rising, and MidCentral brings the scale, vision and operational strength to help us grow, pursue larger opportunities and build for the long term. Our teams are aligned in values and ambition, and I’m excited for what we’ll create together.”To learn more, visit:About MidCentral Energy PartnersMidCentral Energy Partners is an integrated energy solutions company delivering engineered solutions across pressure control, power generation and infrastructure. Serving upstream, industrial, power and utility customers across the United States, MidCentral is known for disciplined execution, safety and a long-term commitment to customer success.About Expanse ElectricalFounded in 1951, Expanse Electrical is a premier electrical and automation services provider with deep experience across industrial and energy markets. Its technical expertise, executional reliability and strong operational culture strengthen MidCentral’s capabilities and market reach.

