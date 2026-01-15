VI Marketing and Branding Marks Milestone Year with Growth, Awards and Community Impact

Agency earns 74 awards, expands team and deepens community involvement

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VI Marketing and Branding (VI) is marking a milestone year driven by sustained growth, national recognition and meaningful community involvement. As the agency enters its 36th year in business, the past year delivered strong creative performance, people-first leadership and continued momentum heading into 2026.In 2025, the agency earned 74 industry awards across branding, marketing, video and integrated campaigns. The honors span regional and national competitions and underscore VI’s focus on strategic, behavior-driven work that delivers measurable results for clients across multiple sectors.VI expanded its team in 2025, adding seven new employees to support growing capabilities and reinforce its commitment to a collaborative and inclusive workplace.“We’re entering the next chapter with clarity and confidence,” said Tim Berney, CEO of VI Marketing and Branding. “Our focus remains on creating work that drives real behavior change, investing in a strong, accountable culture and helping our clients navigate what’s next with creativity and trust.”Community engagement remained a priority throughout the year. In 2025, VI participated in 14 DEI-focused events, organized two blood drives and had team members serving on 18 nonprofit boards across Oklahoma. The agency also hosted its most successful Carne Diem fundraiser to date, raising $12,121 for United Way of Central Oklahoma.VI leaders strengthened the agency’s national presence by delivering five presentations at conferences focused on marketing strategy, branding, behavior change and leadership.Entering 2026, VI continues to focus on creativity, strategy, culture and community impact while helping clients navigate change and achieve measurable outcomes. To learn more about VI Marketing and Branding, visit https://www.vimarketingandbranding.com/ About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is a full-service marketing communications firm specializing in digital marketing, strategic planning, branding, public relations and social media. VI has earned nearly 2,000 awards for creative excellence and outcomes. Founded 35 years ago, the firm is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is known for behavior-changing campaigns that improve public health, safety and well-being.

