VI Marketing and Branding Named an Oklahoma Top Workplace for 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VI Marketing and Branding , a full-service marketing communications agency, has been named an Oklahoma Top Workplace for 2025 by The Oklahoman and the Top Workplaces awards program. This marks the fourth consecutive year the agency has earned the honor, reflecting VI’s continued commitment to a people-first culture and its focus on employee growth and organizational health.Top Workplaces is one of the nation’s most credible employer recognition programs. Awards are based entirely on anonymous employee feedback collected through Energage, a third-party employee engagement platform and Certified B Corporation.The survey measures 15 culture drivers linked to organizational success, including leadership, communication, alignment and innovation. Energage has surveyed more than 27 million employees across 70,000 organizations and compiled more than 450 million data points that benchmark workplace excellence.“It is an honor to be recognized again as a Top Workplace,” said Tim Berney, CEO of VI Marketing and Branding. “We are intentional about building a culture where people feel valued, supported and empowered to do the best work of their careers. This award reflects the passion and dedication our team brings to every client and every challenge.”Founded in 1989, VI Marketing and Branding delivers integrated marketing solutions and behavior-changing campaigns across strategic planning, digital marketing, branding, public relations, social media and content. The agency is a Google Premier Partner and has been recognized for its creative work, industry leadership and measurable results for clients in both the public and private sectors.To learn more about VI’s award-winning work go to: https://www.vimarketingandbranding.com/ About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is a full-service marketing communications firm specializing in digital marketing, strategic planning, branding, public relations and social media. VI has earned nearly 2,000 awards for creative excellence and outcomes. Founded 35 years ago, the firm is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is known for behavior-changing campaigns that improve public health, safety and well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.