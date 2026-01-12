First Light Program Managers Joins INSURICA in Historic Acquisition

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSURICA Insurance Services, LLC announced today that it has completed the acquisition of all outstanding equity of Florida-based First Light Program Managers, LLC, effective January 1, 2026. This marks the largest acquisition in the company’s history.First Light is a nationally known wholesale insurance provider focused on the transportation industry, with a primary emphasis on trucking and marine. First Light operates a traditional wholesale brokerage and a delegated underwriting program. First Light was founded by the late Anthony L. Johnson in 2007.According to INSURICA’s acquisition leaders, John Hester and Mark Bridges, this new partnership is a highly strategic transaction and positions INSURICA to increase its leadership and scale in the US transportation industry. This historic deal was brokered by New York-based Mystic Capital.Net written premiums by Managing General Underwriters have increased 40 percent in the past year, and INSURICA leaders said they believe the trend toward delegated underwriting and program structures in difficult-to-place classes of business will continue. The acquisition positions INSURICA well to respond to this insurance industry trend, they said.INSURICA President Dillon Rosenhamer said the two companies align in many important aspects.“We are impressed with First Light’s strong fundamentals and their commitment to underwriting excellence,” Rosenhamer said. “First Light gives INSURICA the opportunity to expand our underwriting and program administration capabilities and expertise. This acquisition aligns with INSURICA’s goal of continued focus on industry specialization for the future. I look forward to welcoming First Light to our growing community.”First Light’s current President, CEO and Chief Underwriting Officer, Janet Fender, said she sees this new partnership as a transformative step forward.“We are excited to join INSURICA in a partnership that positions First Light for continued growth,” Fender said. “INSURICA’s strong culture, shared values, and commitment to specialty insurance closely align with our approach to serving its partners and clients. This new partnership allows us to further develop our data and technology platforms, thus enhancing our capabilities to deliver even more tailored solutions to our clients. We look forward to this partnership with INSURICA and continuing to build long-term value for our retail, carrier, and brokerage partners.”Mike Ross, INSURICA’s CEO and Chairman of the Board, said INSURICA has experienced significant growth over the past decade.“This acquisition is a continuation of that trajectory and further execution on our collective vision for the future. I believe our colleagues, clients, and partners will see a substantial benefit resulting from the acquisition of First Light,” Ross said.More than 100 First Light colleagues, primarily based in Florida and North Carolina, will join the INSURICA community.About INSURICAPlacing more than $2 billion in annual premiums for clients, INSURICA is among the 50 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 30th largest privately-held independent agency in the country.INSURICA, headquartered in Oklahoma City, employs more than 900 colleagues in 36 offices across the southern United States. The company is constantly looking to expand the network with partners who bring additional value and expertise to the enterprise and clients.Our focus on finding quality and experienced partners, coupled with the resources of Assurex Global positions INSURICA as one of the preeminent insurance brokerages in the country and further emphasizes our customer pledge that we “Specialize in You.”

