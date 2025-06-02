INSURICA’s Ross Set to Become Chairman, Rosenhamer Elevated to President

Placing over $1 billion in annual premiums for our clients, INSURICA is among the 50 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 29th largest privately held independent agency in the country.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSURICA , one of the country’s leading commercial insurance brokerage firms, is pleased to announce leadership succession plans becoming effective June 1, 2025. As part of its ongoing commitment to transformational growth and innovation, these changes are designed to guide the company into its next chapter of success."INSURICA has enjoyed a remarkable 65-year journey marked by consistent growth and success," said Mike Ross, Chairman & CEO of INSURICA. "What started in 1959 with one person and a vision is today a community of more than 800 colleagues, thousands of clients, and tremendous opportunities for continued success. The foundation is solid."The leadership transitions include:- Mike Ross, after serving as President & CEO for the past 25 years, will transition to the role of Chairman & CEO. He will work closely with Dillon and the executive team to execute strategic initiatives and guide the company's long-term vision.- Dillon Rosenhamer, currently Chief Sales Officer (CSO), will assume the role of President & CSO. He will continue to spearhead sales strategies and drive business growth while leading the executive leadership team and the INSURICA Community to even higher levels."I am excited to move toward our next chapter of transformational growth," Ross added. "Though my position with INSURICA is changing, my commitment to and passion for our company is as strong as ever!"The Executive Leadership Team, which will continue leading INSURICA, includes:- Mike Ross (Chairman, Executive Officer)- Dillon Rosenhamer (President, Chief Sales Officer)- Ed Young (Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer)- John Hester (Executive Vice President, Chief Acquisitions & Digital Strategy Officer)- Amy Herboek (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)- Mark Bridges (Senior Vice President, Chief Branch & Partner Relations Officer)- Jack Melton (Chief Program & Practice Development Officer)"A trusted and proven leader, Dillon recently celebrated 15 years with INSURICA,” Ross said. “He has been a standard-setter throughout this journey, and his vision for INSURICA’s future is truly exciting. I look forward to our work together in the years to come.”About INSURICAPlacing over $2 billion in annual premiums for our clients, INSURICA is among the 50 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 28th largest privately-held independent agency in the country.INSURICA employs more than 800 colleagues in 35+ offices located throughout Oklahoma, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas and Texas. We are constantly looking to expand our network with partners who bring additional value and expertise to the enterprise and our clients.Our focus on finding quality and experienced partners, coupled with the resources of Assurex Global positions INSURICA as one of the preeminent insurance brokerages in the country and further emphasizes our customer pledge that we “Specialize in You.”

