Oklahoma Hospital Association Hosts Website to Help Seniors Choose Medicare Coverage with Confidence

Refreshed website with helpful resources for seniors and healthcare providers alike

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oklahoma Hospital Association has refreshed a resource that helps seniors choose the Medicare coverage that is right for them. The updated website, MedicareDisadvantaged.org , helps seniors weigh the benefits and disadvantages of Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans during the Medicare open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2025, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026. The site also is useful for healthcare providers and hospitals as they look to answer patient questions about Medicare coverage.“Now, more than ever, seniors and healthcare providers are encountering complexities in navigating Medicare enrollment as new policy and administrative changes occur in healthcare. We’ve updated the site with fresh links to resources and are again including easily digestible fliers that providers and patients can download to help them enroll in the Medicare coverage that will serve them best,” said Rich Rasmussen, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Hospital Association. “After recognizing the challenges our community members and hospital members faced in recent years in educating seniors about Medicare and open enrollment, we launched this site to serve as a source of truth and a convenient resource for planning and education and are pleased to continue hosting it as our community members and providers navigate the upcoming enrollment season.”Private insurance companies advertise the benefits of Medicare Advantage plans, but seniors, particularly those with chronic conditions or those who seek care in rural locations, should consider all their options to make an informed decision about whether Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans will best serve their unique needs. The Oklahoma Hospital Association encourages seniors to consult the website before enrolling in a Medicare Advantage plan.In addition, if seniors are considering a Medicare Advantage plan, the OHA recommends seniors first check with their preferred hospitals or doctors to find out if they sponsor a hospital-based Medicare Advantage plan.Seniors can find more information at medicaredisadvantaged.org, medicare.gov, and by calling the Oklahoma Senior Health Insurance Counseling Program (SHIP) at (800) 763-2828.Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 – Dec. 7, 2025. Choices selected during this time will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

