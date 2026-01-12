Synametrics Technologies Inc. has introduced a new version of Syncrify Version 6.1 (Build 1171)

Syncrify Synametrics Technologies Inc.

Empowering Businesses with Enhanced Security and Usability in Data Backup Solutions

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies, a leading provider of secure and innovative software solutions for businesses worldwide, has announced the release of Syncrify Version 6.1 (Build 1171). This latest update delivers meaningful enhancements to security and usability, further establishing Syncrify as a reliable solution for secure, private cloud backup.The key highlight of this release is enhanced outbound email security, including support for OAuth 2.0 authentication and client‑side SSL certificates . With OAuth 2.0, Syncrify can send emails through modern cloud mail services (such as Microsoft 365) using secure token‑based authentication instead of traditional username/password, meeting current provider security requirements. Additionally, client‑side SSL certificate support enables Syncrify to authenticate to SMTP servers using trusted digital certificates during the TLS handshake, offering a password‑free alternative where certificate‑based SMTP authentication is required. These features strengthen email security and ensure compatibility with strict mail server environments.Syncrify provides a 100% on-premise, self-hosted backup and file synchronization solution designed for businesses that rely on secure, reliable, and scalable infrastructure. Tailored for organizations of all sizes, Syncrify’s robust feature set ensures seamless data protection and access across platforms and devices.Key features include:1) File and Folder Synchronization2) Automated and Multi-Tiered Backups3) SyncrBox for Private File Sharing4) Versioning and Two-Way File Synchronization5) Remote Accessibility6) Incremental Backups for bandwidth and storage optimizationSecurity continues to be a core focus of Syncrify. The platform includes AES-256-bit encryption, granular access controls, ransomware protection, and multi-factor authentication to safeguard data confidentiality and integrity.With built-in email notifications, backup scheduling, detailed reporting, and data compression for faster transfers, Syncrify ensures a streamlined and efficient backup process. The solution also supports deduplication to optimize storage further.With its intuitive interface and flexible deployment options, Syncrify is well-suited for a broad spectrum of applications, from personal to enterprise-level needs. Whether managing multi-tier backup files, synchronizing data across multiple locations, or securely sharing files, Syncrify stands out as a dependable and comprehensive solution for efficient data management and protection. With these updates, businesses can trust that Syncrify will provide a secure, dependable method for managing backups, ensuring their data remains consistently protected.For additional information about Syncrify or to learn about its latest version, please visit this link About Synametrics Technologies Inc.Synametrics Technologies offers software solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on security, reliability, and innovation, Synametrics products, such as Syncrify, SynaMan, and Xeams, empower organizations to manage and secure their data effectively.

