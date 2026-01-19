CCP Solutions to distribute the ScannX MFP1000 Multifunction Printer designed for Libraries

The ScannX MFP 1000, powered by ScannX software, produces perfect prints every time and offers AI-based language learning services for patrons.

PLEASNTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScannX Inc., a leading developer of cloud-based, self-service book and document scanning solutions, announced today that CCP Solutions , a leading provider of copier, printer and scanning solutions specializing in the library and Business to Business Markets, and a ScannX Platinum Elite ScannX reseller for the last 12 years, will also distribute and support ScannX’s recently announced MFP (multi-function printer).“Scannx has truly developed the next generation of MFPs for library patrons and staff”, said Wayne Piskin, vice president of sales, CCP Solutions. “The ScannX MFP is a game changing technology with its award winning, intuitive user interface displayed on a large, easy-to read 13.4” touchscreen display, the ability to add an overhead book scanner with the same common UI, and our ability to add a color laser printer based on our customer requirements. We demonstrated the ScannX MFP at a few recent trade shows, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive”.“CCP Solutions will also be able to resell the ScannX MFP integrated with EnvisionWare ’s LPT:One and Mobile Print solutions.”, said Murray L. Dennis, president of ScannX. CCP has been serving libraries in the Northeast U.S. region for over 50 years. They are the experts in providing a wide range of library products and services to help reduce library costs, increase staff and patron productivity, and expand library services.” In addition to controlling costs, CCP was a pioneer in introducing digital document scanning technologies into libraries 12 years ago to help accelerate research and collaboration for library patrons and staff.The Scannx ScanPerfect MFP crops, straightens and orient documents automatically for perfect prints every time. It copies up to an 11” x 17” document on its integrated duplex automatic document feeder, rated at 100 images per minute. Based upon ScannX’s patent pending modular design, the ScannX MFP may be configured with a color laser printer supplied by ScannX, its resellers, or its library customers. Furthermore the printer is field replaceable without requiring an on-site service technician, thus maximizing up time and reducing support costs.Through its easy-to-use, large touchscreen interface, the ScanPerfect MFP allows students and library patrons alike to copy documents and photos into PDF, searchable PDF, Word, JPEG, TIFF and PNG files and automatically store these files onto any cloud repository. Send copies to Email, USB flash drive, cloud, smartphones, tablets, fax and printer. Once stored in a digital format, students can search, retrieve, edit, email, or print those files from their PC. However, today’s library patrons need more than just a copier that copies and scan documents. They need to connect patrons to AI based language learning tools that support reading comprehension, pronounciation, and audio based translation. The ScannX offers all these tools and more.ABOUT SCANNXScannX is a leading provider of award-winning scanning solutions designed for libraries. Its installed base of over 3000 book and document scanning systems in academic, public and private libraries makes it the product of choice for both library patrons and staff. ScannX recently expanded its imaging solutions powered by ScannX software with the introduction of the industry’s first MFP also designed for libraries. Leveraging innovative IoT technology and AI based cloud services, ScannX expands the number of digital services the library can offer its patrons. . Focusing on seamless integration and enhanced accessibility, ScannX empowers libraries to digitize and store content effortlessly, transforming how information is scanned, stored, and accessed. For more information, visit www.ScannX.com ABOUT CCP SOLUTIONSCCP Solutions, a family-owned Long Island company, has supported libraries and universities for more than five decades with innovative technology and trusted service. A pioneer in self-service patron solutions, CCP helps libraries make copying, scanning, faxing, and printing more convenient and accessible for patrons. Beyond IT, cybersecurity, and interactive learning technologies, the company takes pride in its tangible environmental contributions through programs like PrintReleaf, aligning libraries with sustainable practices while enhancing patron experience.ABOUT ENVISIONWAREEnvisionWare is a leading provider of self-service and library-efficiency solutions. Today, over ten thousand libraries use EnvisionWare products to enrich the service offerings of their libraries and to empower their customers to do more for themselves. EnvisionWare’s broad and integrated product line includes Reservation Service, LPT:One™ print management, mobile printing, OneStop™ for self-service circulation, RFID/AMH, LibCabinet, Holds Locker, the 24-Hour Library™ and the EasyPay station. For more information about EnvisionWare, visit www.envisionware.com

