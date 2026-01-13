EnvisionWare’s Print Management Solutions Available from ScannX on its MFP 1000 Multifunction Printer

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scannx , Inc., the leading provider of transformative book and document scanning solutions for libraries, announced today that it will offer EnvisionWare’s LPT:One print management and mobile print software solutions on the ScannX MFP 1000, effective immediately. The seamless integration of the EnvisionWare software with the ScannX MFP offers library patrons an easy-to-use common user interface for all their document scanning requirements.“This collaboration will help accelerate academic research and collaboration by expanding a library’s document services while reducing operating costs,” said John Dexter, General Manager of EnvisionWare. “The ScannX MFP 1000, integrated with the EnvisionWare software, combines powerful printing with advanced cloud-based services, enabling patrons and staff to copy, print, save, translate, and share information with ease.”With its patent-pending modular design, the ScannX MFP allows libraries to integrate their own printer, helping to reduce printing costs while redeploying their existing assets. Libraries also have the option to choose the MFP Pro 1000, which comes standard with a 35ppm HP color laser printer and can be upgraded to faster printers. An optional ScannX overhead book scanner extends the MFP’s capabilities to copy books and documents.About ScannXScannX is a leading provider of award-winning scanning solutions designed for libraries. Its installed base of over 3000 book and document scanning systems in academic, public and private libraries makes it the product of choice for both library patrons and staff. ScannX recently expanded its imaging solutions powered by ScannX software with the introduction of the industry’s first MFP also designed for libraries. Leveraging innovative IoT technology and AI based cloud-based services, ScannX expands the number of digital services the library can offer its patrons. . Focusing on seamless integration and enhanced accessibility, ScannX empowers libraries to digitize and store content effortlessly, transforming how information is scanned, stored, and accessed. For more information, visit www.ScannX.com About EnvisionwareEnvisionWare is a leading provider of self-service and library-efficiency solutions. Today, over 10,000 libraries use EnvisionWare products to enrich the service offerings of their libraries and to empower their customers to do more for themselves. EnvisionWare offers 22 systems, including our Reservation Service, PC Reservationcomputer management, LPT:One™ print management, OneStop™ for self-service circulation, RFID/AMH, a LibCabinet and Holds Locker, the 24-Hour Library™ and the Tablet Station powered by Hublet. For more information about EnvisionWare, visit www.envisionware.com Media Contact:Murray L. DennisScannx, Inc.925-200-7900murray.dennis@scannx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.