ScannX achieves 5 top Modern Library Awards in 2026 including best book and document scanning software

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScannX , the leading developer of cloud-based book and document scanning solutions for libraries, is proud to announce its receipt of three prestigious platinum and two gold awards in LibraryWorks' 12th annual Modern Library Awards (MLAs). Renowned for its unwavering commitment to impartiality, the MLAs honor the finest products and services in the library industry, as voted on by its subscriber base of librarians.Participants submitted their entries last fall alongside an enhanced description and supporting materials. The 90,000-strong community of librarians - from public, K-12, academic, and special libraries - within the LibraryWorks database then assessed the products. Only those with firsthand experience could vote, ensuring an unbiased outcome."Receiving the platinum distinction for the 12th consecutive year is a testament to our dedication to driving the future of library digitization," said Rebecca Dennis, CEO of ScannX. "We've tirelessly pursued innovation, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to redefining information access and preservation within libraries worldwide."Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager, acknowledged ScannX's remarkable achievements, noting, "ScannX's consistent success in the MLAs comes as no surprise. Their relentless pursuit of innovation has consistently placed them at the industry's forefront since their arrival on the market."The following ScannX products garnered top honors:*PLATINUM for ScannX Book and Document Scanning Software, installed in over 3000 library locations in the U.S., has been time tested for ease of use, security, and reliability. Its next generation software, ScannX ScanPerfectsoftware, released last year, builds upon the ScannX architecture, and offers even more powerful features to increase productivity in ScannX’s recently announced MFP and its currently shipping book scanning systems.*PLATINUM distinction for Zeutschel OS C2 /OS16000 overhead scanners, powered by ScannX Professional Edition software. The OS C2 is the industry's most powerful A2 archival system with 600 dpi resolution, and recognized for its ease of use, unmatched image quality, advanced capabilities, book-friendly scanning, security, productivity, and accessibility.* PLATINUM distinction for the ScannX OS2500, OS2800V, and OS4800V Overhead Scanners with a true optical resolution of 330 DPI, 420 DPI and 470 DPI respectively, and interpolation up to 600 DPI on all 3 models. Its maximum scanning area is 18.89" x 14.17" for documents and 17" x 11" for books. The OS4800V includes a V-shaped cradle for thick and delicate books.*GOLD distinction for the Zeutschel OS15000 Comfort Scanner Powered by ScannX, a rugged A3+, true 600 dpi optical resolution, designed for digital preservation projects with the durability required for high-traffic libraries and the ability to deliver flawless performance year after year. Its light source eliminates glare or hotspots, and its real-time processing ensures quick ROI by reducing archive time. Everything about this nearly indestructible scanner is designed for precision and longevity.*GOLD distinction for ScannX Book ScanCenter Book-edge Scanner, an11" x 17" patented design to create an intuitive interface that digitizes books quickly. It has been the library book scanner of choice for the past 12 years because its rugged design, rated at over 1.2 million scans, and its large, friendly UI buttons guide the user through the scan process, from choosing file formats to scan quality, color depth, file naming, and destinations.About ScannXScannX is a leading provider of award-winning scanning solutions designed for libraries. Its installed base of over 3000 book and document scanning systems in academic, public and private libraries makes it the product of choice for both library patrons and staff. ScannX recently expanded its imaging solutions powered by ScannX software with the introduction of the industry’s first MFP also designed for libraries. Leveraging innovative loT technology and AI based cloud services, ScannX expands the number of digital services the library can offer its patrons. . Focusing on seamless integration and enhanced accessibility, ScannX empowers libraries to digitize and store content effortlessly, transforming how information is scanned, stored, and accessed.About LibraryWorksLibraryWorks helps administrators make informed decisions about Ubrary technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.About the Modern Library Awards programThe Modem Library Awards (MLAs) is a review program designed to recognize elite products and services in the market which can help Ubrary management personnel enhance the quality-of- experience for the Ubrary user and increase the performance of their Ubrary systems.

