Frank Saia Named CEO of New Solutions Network

(L to R) Frank Saia, Natanya Wachtel, Steve Robinson - of New Solutions New Solutions Network “We Are Gods: Awakening the Creator Within” by Frank Saia Frank Saia - new CEO of New Solutions Network

Leadership appointment coincides with the launch of his transformative book "We Are Gods: Awakening the Creator Within."

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Solutions Network (NSN), a pioneering network of interconnected businesses and initiatives, today announced the appointment of Frank Saia as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. New Solutions Network stands apart as a global network that integrates scientific rigor, authentic storytelling, sustainability advocacy, and empowered wellness products. The organization serves both B2B clients in life sciences, biotech, and med-tech, connecting directly with consumers through wellness devices, products and media initiatives rooted in integrative medicine and sustainability.The announcement coincides with the official launch of Saia's transformative book, “ We Are Gods: Awakening the Creator Within ”, published by New Solutions Network Publishing and now available on Amazon.“We Are Gods…” emerged from the same inquiry that led to NSN's mission: exploring how conscious creation transforms individual lives and organizational success. The book reveals what happens when people realize they are creators of their circumstances, while New Solutions Network applies these principles to help customers, leaders, and companies become their best selves.As the first published title under the new NSN Publishing division, it marks a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to authentic storytelling and transformative content."The journey that led to this book and to New Solutions Network has been one of discovering that transformation is something we create," said Saia. "NSN exists at the intersection of science, storytelling, and conscious business practice. We're building a network that helps cutting-edge healthcare technology meet authentic human connection, where businesses grow and evolve alongside the people they serve. We’re building the most inclusive, high-performance, behaviorally informed wellness and storytelling platform ever created.”With over 25 years of leading digital transformation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Saia brings deep expertise in building networks that bridge cutting-edge science with meaningful human impact. Saia is joining NSN alongside Steve Robinson, Chief Operating Officer, and Founder, Chief Strategy Officer, Natanya Wachtel, creating a leadership team dedicated to building a conscious collective where businesses, nonprofits, and individuals collaborate to create transformative solutions.Because the world doesn’t need more content—it needs connection.Because resilience is not a buzzword—it’s a biological imperative.And because science without soul is just data, and soul without structure is just noise.About We Are Gods: Awakening the Creator Within“We Are Gods: Awakening the Creator Within” explores the intersection of quantum consciousness, manifestation, and personal transformation. Through compelling storytelling and philosophical inquiry, Saia guides readers on a journey of discovering their power as conscious creators. Frank Saia is CEO of New Solutions Network and author of "We Are Gods: Awakening the Creator Within". With over 25 years leading healthcare digital marketing networks and tech startups, Saia has successfully spearheaded major growth initiatives and digital transformations across the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. He specializes in transformative business strategies that drive revenue growth, enhance operational efficiencies, and build lasting client partnerships. A passionate musician and consciousness explorer, Saia integrates his understanding of quantum physics and personal manifestation into his leadership philosophy. A passionate musician and consciousness explorer, Saia integrates his understanding of quantum physics and personal manifestation into his leadership philosophy.About New Solutions NetworkThe New Solutions Network (NSN) is a multidisciplinary ecosystem built at the collision point of behavioral science, storytelling, and soul.Founded by life science brand launcher Natanya Wachtel—National Science Foundation industry mentor, angel investor, and behavioral science alchemist—NSN reimagines how we heal, learn, and build systems that serve humanity. New Solutions Network (NSN) is a multi-division ecosystem where behavioral science, storytelling, and business design become infrastructure for human and enterprise transformation. NSN operates as a company made of companies, with coordinated divisions that turn insight into systems, content into commerce, and lived experience into measurable outcomes.Structured for consciousness and culture and growth, NSN operates through four living divisions: Wellness, Enterprise, Media, and Advocacy in Action—each designed to transform pain into power and data into collective healing.NSN Wellness — Nature Meets Neuroscience.If NSN Media tells the story, NSN Wellness helps you live the next chapter.This division fuses biology, psychology, and technology to create embodied solutions for nervous-system regulation and recovery.TrueYou, SuperYou, SuperTeam.At the heart of NSN beats a trilogy of proprietary frameworks that turn self-discovery into infrastructure:TrueYou maps the behavioral codes beneath personality—your inner GPS for purpose.SuperYou translates those codes into a cinematic hero’s journey of personal reinvention.SuperTeam expands the same neuroscience into collective flow—transforming workplaces and organizations into living ecosystems of trust, creativity, and belonging.Together, these frameworks form the blueprint for the next generation of leadership, culture, and consciousness.NSN Media — Narrative as Medicine.NSN Media is a cinematic storytelling network that turns experience into evidence.Every show is its own frequency—together, they form one nervous system of truth, redemption, and reinvention.Organized Minds — Justice + Redemption EcosystemWhere both sides of the law sit at the same table. Law-enforcement veterans, reformers, and returning citizens share the mic to rewrite what accountability looks like—and what humanity sounds like.Game Mindset — Sports, Psychology & IdentityThe field is mental, emotional, and cultural. From What’s Going On (Fox Sports Radio) to Renaissance in Paris (in development with Netflix & Shaquille O’Neal), this division reveals the emotional intelligence behind performance and the psychology that wins after the whistle.Behind the Service — Hospitality Meets HealingInside the kitchens, bars, and back-of-house battlegrounds where resilience is plated daily. Supper-club salons and docu-shorts turn burnout and brilliance into shared recipes for restoration.Psych & Hip-Hop — Rhythm Meets ResilienceWhere therapists and lyricists decode the science of survival in sound. Every beat is data, every bar a coping mechanism. This is therapy that rhymes.Sexy Science Time — Intellect with a PulseHosted by Ian Jones, this show seduces curiosity—translating research on consciousness, attraction, and behavior into conversations that are smart, irreverent, and human. Think lab coat meets late-night.Story Time with Mike — Redemption in Real TimeFormer NYPD officer Mike Dowd revisits his fall and resurrection in a raw exploration of ethics, ego, and evolution. True crime becomes true transformation—proving that confession can be curriculum.The Natanya Experience — Transformation in Real LanguageA flagship platform blending behavioral science, NLP, and trauma-informed education into immersive talks, workshops, and multimedia storytelling. It’s where intellect meets intuition—and where audiences become participants in their own reinvention.NSN Hot4Non-Profit — Activism with Empathy. Advocacy with Science.This division drives systemic reform across mental health, suicide prevention, addiction recovery, and integrative trauma work.It partners with researchers, survivors, and policymakers to advance ethical innovation—from psychedelic safety to identity rehabilitation.Every campaign is a bridge between evidence and empathy, proving that compassion can be engineered and measurable change can be humane.New Solutions Factory — The B2B EngineThe enterprise arm of NSN. New Solutions Factory builds the behavioral infrastructure that powers transformation in companies, systems, and industries—melding behavioral science, data/analytics, and strategic storytelling to turn human insight into organizational advantage. Offerings include Behavioral Operating Systems, scalable change architectures, and data-driven transformation engines, delivered by senior cross-functional talent with Fortune 500 and life sciences pedigree.The New Solutions Network exists to build a future where healing scales, stories liberate, and every human being has the tools to remember who they are and what they’re capable of becoming.

