MonmouthFlow Yoga + Wellness Grand Re-Opening Weekend Set for May 8–10

Official MonmouthFlow Yoga + Wellness Grand Re-Opening announcement for May 8–10, featuring free classes, community events, and exclusive opening weekend promotions in Shrewsbury, NJ. Leaders and partners from MonmouthFlow Yoga + Wellness, New Solutions Network (NSN), mindvybe™, and Griffy’s Organics come together in-studio, representing a collaborative approach to integrative wellness ahead of MonmouthFlow’s Grand Re-Opening.

Free classes, Bring-a-friend perks, mindvybe™ launch, and Griffy’s Organics partnership highlight MonmouthFlow’s community-focused reopening weekend.

SHREWSBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MonmouthFlow Yoga + Wellness will celebrate its Grand Re-Opening Weekend from May 8–10, 2026, inviting the community to experience a refreshed studio, expanded wellness offerings, and new strategic partnerships.The three-day event will feature free classes, Bring-a-friend perks, exclusive promotions, and special class programming, while also marking the full-time introduction of mindvybe™ neurotechnology sessions and the official partnership with Griffy’s Organics The weekend reflects a broader evolution for the studio as MonmouthFlow is now formally positioned as part of NSN Wellness — the flagship integrative wellness center within the New Solutions Network (NSN), expanding its role into a more comprehensive, science-informed wellness destination.MonmouthFlow as NSN Wellness Flagship CenterAs part of NSN Wellness, MonmouthFlow operates at the intersection of behavioral science, neuroscience, embodied movement, nervous system education, and technology-backed regulation tools. The studio provides the physical and community-based environment where these principles are activated experientially. In this role, MonmouthFlow functions as a living laboratory for integrative wellness programming, where movement, recovery, and education are practiced in real time.Programming supports movement-based resilience through:* Heated Ignite Vinyasa for stamina, mobility, and strength* Sculpt, Power, and Yogalates formats for functional training* Yin and Restorative sessions for nervous system recoveryThrough this partnership, MonmouthFlow serves as the experiential arm of NSN Wellness, translating theory into practice and science into embodiment.A New Chapter for MonmouthFlow Yoga + WellnessThe Grand Re-Opening represents more than a refreshed space—it signals the continued evolution of MonmouthFlow as a hub for movement, recovery, and community connection.With expanded programming, integrated wellness technology, and aligned partnerships, the studio is positioned to offer a more comprehensive approach to well-being—supporting both physical performance and nervous system health.Weekend Overview & ProgrammingFriday, May 8 — Official Opening DayThe weekend begins with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10:00 AM, coordinated with the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce (EMACC).* Light refreshments and a champagne toast for guests* Guided studio tours for prospective members* Free community classes will be offered throughout the day, including beginner-friendly and restorative formats.* A limited-time Opening Weekend Flash Sale will launch, offering exclusive pricing on memberships and class packs.* Guests will also be invited to enter a weekend raffle, with winners announced on Sunday.Saturday, May 9 — Community DaySaturday expands into a full wellness experience for the community, featuring:* A full schedule of free classes from morning through afternoon* Griffy’s Organics pop-ups, including samples and retail products* Weekend raffle will continue for Saturday guests, with winners announced on Sunday.* The flash sale will continue through the weekend.* mindvybe™ sessions available for bookingSunday, May 10 — Mother’s Day CelebrationThe weekend concludes with a Mother’s Day-focused experience, designed to celebrate and support moms through rest, connection, and intention.Programming includes:* Special Mother’s Day classes such as restorative and gentle flow formats* Complimentary refreshments, including mimosas, herbal tea, and light bites* Weekend raffle winners will be announced and prizes distributed.* Final day of flash sale on memberships and class packages!Introducing mindvybe™ at MonmouthFlow Yoga + WellnessAs part of the Grand Re-Opening, MonmouthFlow officially introduces mindvybe™ as a full-time offering within the studio. mindvybe™ is a non-invasive neuro-electric wellness technology designed to support nervous system regulation through gentle stimulation of vagus nerve pathways.Sessions are designed to support relaxation, improve mental clarity, and enhance the body’s natural recovery processes. Its integration aligns with NSN Wellness’s approach of combining embodied movement with science-backed tools for nervous system support.Official Partnership with Griffy’s OrganicsMonmouthFlow is also proud to announce its official partnership with Griffy’s Organics, a wellness brand focused on clean, high-quality products.Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy:* Complimentary product samples* Retail offerings available in-studioThis partnership reflects a broader commitment to a holistic approach to well-being, extending beyond movement into lifestyle and recovery.Promotions & IncentivesTo celebrate the Grand Re-Opening, MonmouthFlow will offer:* Flash Sale pricing on memberships and class packs* Referral Bonus: Bring a friend and both receive a free class* Raffle prizes including memberships and wellness packages* Mother’s Day special programmingAbout MonmouthFlow Yoga + WellnessMonmouthFlow Yoga + Wellness is a community-centered movement and wellness studio located in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.As the flagship center for NSN Wellness, the studio integrates movement, breathwork, and strength-based training with nervous system-focused programming and emerging wellness technologies.Through its evolving model, MonmouthFlow provides a space where science-informed wellness and community-based practice come together in an accessible and experiential way.Event Highlights* MonmouthFlow Grand Re-Opening Weekend: May 8–10, 2026* Free classes for all available classes for new guests* mindvybe™ sessions available for booking* Griffy’s Organics pop-up, samples, and retail available* Membership and class package promotions available throughout the weekend* Special Mother’s Day programmingAbout New Solutions NetworkNew Solutions Network is a multidisciplinary ecosystem operating at the intersection of behavioral science, storytelling, enterprise systems, and wellness innovation.Founded by Dr. Natanya Wachtel, NSN reimagines how individuals and organizations heal, lead, and scale transformation.NSN operates across four coordinated divisions:* NSN Wellness – Integrative nervous system regulation and embodied healing* NSN Enterprise – Behavioral operating systems and transformation frameworks* NSN Media – Narrative platforms translating science into accessible storytelling* Advocacy in Action – Evidence-informed initiatives in mental health and trauma recoveryNSN Wellness, anchored by MonmouthFlow as its flagship center, blends neuroscience, somatic practice, behavioral frameworks, and community activation to support long-term resilience and identity alignment.About mindvybe™mindvybe™ is a non-invasive neuro-electric wellness technology designed to support nervous system regulation through gentle stimulation of vagus nerve pathways and acupressure points.Rooted in neurophysiological research, vagus nerve stimulation has been associated with emotional regulation, gut-brain balance, immune resilience, and stress recovery.Using ultra-low microcurrent and vibro-modulation, mindvybe™ promotes neurohomeostasis — the body’s natural state of balance — without pharmacological intervention.mindvybe™ is developed by Innerstill Health, a minority-owned, women-led enterprise advancing accessible electroceutical technologies grounded in clinical validation and real-world outcomes measurement.Innerstill operates from a values-driven framework centered on:* Parity* Access* Affordability* Scalable, non-addictive wellness innovationmindvybe™ is a general wellness product and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.About Griffy’s OrganicsGriffy’s Organics is a wellness-focused brand dedicated to creating clean, high-quality products designed to support everyday health and well-being. Rooted in a commitment to transparency and ingredient integrity, Griffy’s Organics develops products using thoughtfully sourced, natural components aimed at supporting balance, recovery, and overall vitality.The brand emphasizes a holistic approach to wellness—recognizing that what we put into and onto our bodies plays a meaningful role in how we feel, move, and function.Griffy’s Organics products are crafted to complement active and wellness-oriented lifestyles, supporting individuals through:* Daily recovery and restoration* Nutritional and lifestyle balance* Clean, mindful consumption* Sustainable wellness habitsAs a partner of MonmouthFlow, Griffy’s Organics brings an added dimension to the studio experience—extending wellness beyond movement into everyday routines and rituals.The company operates from a values-driven framework centered on:* Clean ingredients* Transparency* Accessibility* Community-centered wellnessThrough its partnership with MonmouthFlow, Griffy’s Organics aims to make high-quality wellness products more accessible while supporting a more integrated approach to health and lifestyle.Event DetailsMonmouthFlow Grand Re-Opening WeekendMay 8-10, 2026MonmouthFlow Yoga + WellnessShrewsbury, NJFree classes, wellness pop-ups and giveaways, and promotions available throughout the weekend.

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