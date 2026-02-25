International Women’s Day Celebration at MonmouthFlow, March 8

International Women’s Day Celebration event poster highlighting themed classes, Women’s Health Talk, mindvybe™ sessions, and community partners. mindvybe™ “Reconnect, Recharge & Reset” activation offering complimentary 50-minute nervous system sessions during the International Women’s Day event. Ellyn Ito and Dr. Natanya Wachtel celebrate partnership and women’s leadership ahead of the International Women’s Day event at MonmouthFlow.

SHREWSBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MonmouthFlow Yoga + Wellness and New Solutions Network (NSN) will co-host an immersive International Women’s Day Celebration on Sunday, March 8, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, in partnership with mindvybe ™.The event marks the formal launch of MonmouthFlow as part of NSN Wellness — the flagship integrative wellness center within the New Solutions Network ecosystem. Through this collaboration, MonmouthFlow serves as the physical and community-based hub where NSN’s behavioral science frameworks, embodied leadership principles, and nervous system education are brought to life.The March 8 celebration will feature complimentary themed yoga classes, a noon Women’s Health Talk, raffles, product samples from Griffy’s Organics, and bookable 50-minute mindvybe™ sessions.Together, the organizations aim to honor women’s resilience, nervous system health, reinvention, and collective empowerment through the integration of movement, neuroscience, and lived transformation.Featured Women’s Health Talk – 12:00 PMThe noon keynote conversation will be led by:* Dr. Natanya Wachtel – Founder of New Solutions Network and architect of NSN Wellness.* Ellyn Ito – Wellness innovator and leader in neurotechnology-backed stress regulation solutions at Innerstill Health, developer of mindvybe™.Together, Wachtel and Ito will explore:* Women’s nervous system regulation and stress recovery* Hormonal balance and resilience* Trauma recovery and identity reconstruction* Mental performance and executive functioning* Integrating science, technology, and embodied wellnessNatanya Wachtel: Reinvention Through EmbodimentNatanya Wachtel’s leadership in behavioral science is inseparable from her personal journey of physical and neurological recovery.Years ago, a former athlete, Wachtel experienced life-threatening injuries that resulted in partial paralysis. During her recovery, while bedridden for a year, she became nearly 300 pounds and faced profound physical and psychological challenges. What followed was not a quick transformation story, but a long, disciplined process of rebuilding.She rebuilt her body — and her identity — largely through yoga and Pilates.Rather than approaching recovery solely through medical intervention, Wachtel immersed herself in somatic practice, breathwork, mobility training, and nervous system regulation. Yoga and Pilates became more than fitness modalities; they became neurological rehabilitation tools. They restored mobility, rebuilt muscular stability, and re-established connection between brain and body.Through that process, she came to understand that transformation is not simply mental resilience — it is biological recalibration.Her lived experience now informs NSN’s integrative philosophy: healing must address both neurochemistry and narrative, physiology and psychology. Embodiment is not optional — it is foundational.The International Women’s Day event represents a public expression of that belief.MonmouthFlow as NSN Wellness Flagship CenterMonmouthFlow Yoga + Wellness is now formally positioned as part of NSN Wellness — the flagship integrative wellness center within the New Solutions Network.NSN Wellness integrates:* Behavioral science* Neuroscience* Embodied movement* Nervous system education* Technology-backed regulation toolsMonmouthFlow provides the physical and community-based environment where those principles are activated experientially.As NSN’s wellness center, MonmouthFlow is more than a yoga studio — it is a living laboratory for integrative wellness programming. The studio supports movement-based resilience through:* Heated Vinyasa for stamina and strength* Sculpt and fusion formats for functional training* Yin and restorative sessions for nervous system recovery* Breathwork and somatic awareness integrationThrough this partnership, MonmouthFlow becomes the experiential arm of NSN Wellness — translating theory into practice and science into embodiment.The International Women’s Day Celebration serves as the official public kickoff of this integrated wellness model.Event HighlightsAttendees can expect:* Bring-a-friend FREE themed yoga classes* Women’s Health Talk at Noon* Complimentary 50-minute mindvybe™ sessions* Griffy’s Organics samples* Raffles and community giveawaysProgramming runs from 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM.Class Schedule – March 8* 8:00 AM – Power Fusion* 10:00 AM – Sculpt Fusion Express* 11:00 AM – Yin Yoga Express* 4:30 PM – Stretch & RestoreAbout New Solutions NetworkNew Solutions Network is a multidisciplinary ecosystem operating at the intersection of behavioral science, storytelling, enterprise systems, and wellness innovation.Founded by Dr. Natanya Wachtel, NSN reimagines how individuals and organizations heal, lead, and scale transformation.NSN operates across four coordinated divisions:* NSN Wellness – Integrative nervous system regulation and embodied healing* NSN Enterprise – Behavioral operating systems and transformation frameworks* NSN Media – Narrative platforms translating science into accessible storytelling* Advocacy in Action – Evidence-informed initiatives in mental health and trauma recoveryNSN Wellness, anchored by MonmouthFlow as its flagship center, blends neuroscience, somatic practice, behavioral frameworks, and community activation to support long-term resilience and identity alignment.About mindvybe™mindvybe™ is a non-invasive neuro-electric wellness technology designed to support nervous system regulation through gentle stimulation of vagus nerve pathways and acupressure points.Rooted in neurophysiological research, vagus nerve stimulation has been associated with emotional regulation, gut-brain balance, immune resilience, and stress recovery.Using ultra-low microcurrent and vibro-modulation, mindvybe™ promotes neurohomeostasis — the body’s natural state of balance — without pharmacological intervention.mindvybe™ is developed by Innerstill Health, a minority-owned, women-led enterprise advancing accessible electroceutical technologies grounded in clinical validation and real-world outcomes measurement.Innerstill operates from a values-driven framework centered on:* Parity* Access* Affordability* Scalable, non-addictive wellness innovationmindvybe™ is a general wellness product and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.Event DetailsInternational Women’s Day CelebrationSunday, March 88:00 AM – 1:00 PMMonmouthFlow Yoga + WellnessShrewsbury, NJWomen’s Health Talk: 12:00 PMComplimentary mindvybe™ 50-minute sessions available during the event.

