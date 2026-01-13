Six Million Children Screened for Vision Issues in Oklahoma

6 Million Children Screened Vizavance Logo 6 Million Children Screened

Vizavance Celebrates 60 Years of Service - Providing Free Vision Screening in Oklahoma Schools

Our vision screenings identify issues that, if left undetected, can seriously hinder a child’s ability to learn and thrive in school” — Dianna Bonfiglio

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vizavance Celebrates 60 Years of Service and Six Million Children—That’s 12 Million Eyes—Screened for Vision Issues in OklahomaVizavance, Oklahoma’s leading nonprofit dedicated to advancing children’s education through better vision, proudly announces a historic milestone: the screening of its six-millionth child—an incredible 12 million eyes checked for vision issues. This achievement was celebrated on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at Rosewood Elementary School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, alongside the organization’s long-standing partners, the Oklahoma Masons.For six decades, Vizavance—formerly known as Prevent Blindness Oklahoma—has been at the forefront of children’s vision health , providing free vision screenings in schools to children from as young as six months old through high school. In partnership with the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Masons, Vizavance’s mission is to identify vision issues early, ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed academically.But Vizavance’s impact goes beyond screenings. For families in need, the nonprofit also provides free or discounted eye care and glasses, removing barriers to healthy vision and learning.“Our vision screenings identify issues that, if left undetected, can seriously hinder a child’s ability to learn and thrive in school,” said Dianna Bonfiglio, Vizavance President and CEO. “This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers, the generosity of the Oklahoma Masons, and the support of communities across the state.”The Oklahoma Masons have been a vital partner for nearly 40 years, contributing over $5 million to fund vision screenings and providing critical equipment, such as the innovative Spot™ Vision Screener cameras. These devices allow for quick, accurate detection of vision problems—even in pre-verbal children or those with disabilities—ensuring no child is left behind.“Supporting Vizavance is our oldest and most cherished partnership,” said Don Stanton, Grand Master of the Oklahoma Masons. “We are proud to help provide the gift of sight to millions of Oklahoma children.”As Vizavance celebrates 60 years of service and this remarkable milestone, the organization invites the public to join in its mission. To learn more, support their work, or make a donation, visit vizavance.org.About Vizavance:Vizavance is the only Oklahoma nonprofit solely dedicated to advancing children’s education through better vision. Since 1965, Vizavance has provided free vision screenings and resources to millions of children statewide, along with free or discounted eye care and glasses for qualifying families.Donations:Your help is essential to our mission. Please take a moment to visit our website and make a donation. Donations help us continue screening children in Oklahoma for vision issues. Early detection is vital.

