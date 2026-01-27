Rob’s Ranch Celebrates Over 4,000 Lives Transformed Through Faith-Based Recovery and $15 Million Raised for Scholarships

The Chapel at Rob's Ranch Rob's Ranch Outdoors Rob's Ranch Logo

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma — Rob’s Ranch, a leading men’s faith-based rehabilitation provider in Oklahoma, proudly announces a significant milestone in its mission to combat addiction and restore lives. With two residential facilities for men—located in Sayre and Purcell—and an outpatient program in Edmond serving both men and women, Rob’s Ranch has helped more than 4,000 individuals embark on their own recovery journeys Rob’s Ranch is dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and faith-centered environment for men seeking freedom from addiction at both its Sayre and Purcell locations. In response to growing community needs, Rob’s Ranch expanded its services to include an outpatient program in Edmond, Oklahoma, open to both men and women, enabling more individuals and families to access life-changing support.A cornerstone of Rob’s Ranch’s mission is accessibility. Since 2010, the organization has raised an impressive $15 million to fund scholarships, making recovery possible for those who might otherwise be unable to afford treatment. Thanks to these efforts, approximately one in four patients—over 1,000 individuals—have received financial aid, giving hope and guidance to those most in need.“We believe that everyone deserves a chance at recovery, regardless of their financial situation. Our scholarship program is a testament to the generosity of our supporters and the resilience of our community. Every dollar raised directly impacts lives, helping men and women break free from addiction and rebuild their futures,” said Jake Hill, COO and CFO of Rob’s Ranch.Rob’s Ranch’s comprehensive approach combines evidence-based therapies, spiritual guidance, and a strong sense of fellowship. The facility’s alumni network and ongoing support services ensure that recovery is not just a destination, but a lifelong journey.For more information about Rob’s Ranch, its programs, or to learn how you can support their mission, please visit www.robsranch.org About Rob’s RanchRob’s Ranch is a men’s faith-based rehabilitation center with residential facilities in Sayre and Purcell, Oklahoma, and an outpatient program in Edmond, Oklahoma, serving both men and women. Rob’s Ranch is dedicated to helping individuals overcome addiction through spiritual growth, clinical excellence, and community support.

